Silicon Valley Bank Appoints Christopher Hollins as Head of Product Sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors, today announced the appointment of Christopher Hollins, formerly of JPMorgan Chase, as Head of Product Sales. In this role, he will lead SVB's Product Sales and Implementation teams, which provide foreign exchange, treasury and global payments solutions to SVB clients.

Silicon Valley Bank has appointed Christopher Hollins, formerly of JPMorgan Chase, as Head of Product Sales.

SVB's suite of products and solutions enable fast growing, innovative companies to manage their cash flows, make fast and secure global payments in more than ninety currencies to 110 countries, and identify and manage foreign exchange risks and needs.

"We are delighted to welcome Christopher to SVB," said Gagan Kanjlia, SVB's Chief Product Officer. "He brings an impressive track record in financial services and technology to SVB and his deep understanding of how global treasury, payments and foreign exchange solutions help clients achieve their business goals will be invaluable to our clients and our product and relationship teams."

Hollins joins SVB from JPMorgan Chase where he was a Managing Director and General Manager responsible for Treasury Services Sales, Strategy, and Product Management for Chase Business Banking. Previously, he was President of Strategic Partnerships at Worldpay (Now FIS) focused on Marketing and Sales for the firm's US Merchant Acquiring business. Prior to that, Hollins was a Senior Vice President of Global Merchant Services at American Express. His earlier career is rooted in mobile telecom and IT with AT&T and IBM, respectively. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Grinnell College and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Silicon Valley Bank
For nearly 40 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com. [SIVB-C]

Silicon Valley Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Silicon Valley Bank)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-valley-bank-appoints-christopher-hollins-as-head-of-product-sales-301293445.html

SOURCE Silicon Valley Bank

