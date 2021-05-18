PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John C. Jacobs and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Dayno will present a company update and host investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Rare and Orphan Disease Summit on Friday, May 21, 2021.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

484-539-9736

[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-rare-and-orphan-disease-summit-301293012.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences