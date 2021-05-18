SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds UFS, FOE, BSCA and MLND Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Canadian paper manufacturer Paper Excellence. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $55.00 per share in cash for each share of Domtar common stock that they hold. If you own UFS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ufs/

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash for each share of FOE common stock that they hold. If you own FOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/foe/

Bank of Santa Clarita(OTC: BSCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southern California Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BSCA shareholders will receive 1.00 share of Southern California common stock for each BSCA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.53 based upon Southern California's May 13, 2021 closing price of $13.53. If you own BSCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bsca/

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held clinical-stage oncology company Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If you own MLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mlnd/

