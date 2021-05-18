HealthLynked Reports Quarterly Revenue Growth of 33% and an Improvement of Net Shareholder Equity of $8.4M from Q1 2020

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HealthLynked Reports Quarterly Revenue Growth of 33% and an Improvement of Net Shareholder Equity of $8.4M from Q1 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NAPLES, FL, May 18, 2021

NAPLES, FL, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, late yesterday reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company reported year-over-year 33% revenue growth and net shareholders' equity improvement of $8.4 million. The company improved from $2.2 million negative net equity at the end of Q1 2020 to positive net equity of $6.2 million at the end of Q1 2021.

First Quarter 2021Compared toFirstQuarter 2020:

  • 33% increase in revenue in Q1'21 compared to Q1'20, increasing to $1,784,694 from $1,336,940 in Q1'20
  • Net equity of $6,165,633 in Q1'21 compared to a shareholders'' deficit of $2,227,449 in Q1 2020, an improvement of $8,393,082
  • Operating loss increased 197% from $527,634 in Q1'20 to $1,567,925 in Q1'21, mainly due to non-cash compensation and professional fees from significant activities during Q1 2021, an estimated 35% of which is expected to be non-recurring.
  • Net loss increased by 1,248% from $580,216 in Q1'20 to $7,823,453 in Q1'21 mainly due to a $5.6 million non-cash loss related to the conversion of the Company's last remaining convertible debt into equity and a $0.6 million non-cash loss from change in the fair value of contingent acquisition consideration driven primarily by the increase in the Company's stock price during Q1' 21.
  • Patient appointments increased 8% from 4,187 in Q1'20 to 4,538 in Q1'21
  • Time of Service collections improved 17% from $1,010,644 in Q1'20 to $1,186,754 in Q1'21

First Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020:

  • Revenue increased by 12% from $1,594,515 in Q4'20 to $1,784,694 in Q1'21
  • Net Equity of $6,165,633, compared to $1,350,008 in Q4 20, an improvement of $4,815,625, or 357%
  • Operating loss increased by 49% from $1,051,103 in Q4'20 to $1,567,925 in Q1'21
  • Patient appointments increased 27% from 3,564 in Q4'20 to 4,538 in Q1'21
  • Time of Service collections increased 19% from $1,001,312 in Q4'20 to $1,186,754 in Q1'21

"Our 10-Q concludes a very successful quarter for HealthLynked with 33% revenue growth over same quarter last year." said Michael Dent M.D., the Company's Chairman and CEO. "We made significant improvements in our balance sheet, increasing the company's net equity by $8.4 million compared to Q1 2020 and an improvement of $4.8 million just since the end of last year.

Dr. Dent went on to say, "We are very excited about our recent launch of DocLynk, our Telemedicine service in April 2021 and the launch of our virtual summit for those that couldn't attend our Annual Event."

George O'Leary, HealthLynked Chief Financial Officer, said "We are very proud of the work we have done to improve our net equity over the last 12 months, and with $6.1 million in net equity at the end of first quarter 2021, and our recently approved $50 million shelf registration, we believe HealthLynked is in a great position for our planned uplisting to NASDAQ during 2021."

About HealthLynked Corp.
HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:
George O'Leary
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(800) 928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde
Capital Markets Strategist
[email protected]
(631) 403-4337

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Hock
Hanover International Inc.
[email protected]
(760) 564-7400

HealthLynked Corp.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020




Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Statement of Operations Data












Total revenue

$

1,784,694


$

1,336,940

Net loss

$

(7,823,453)


$

(580,216)







Net loss per share to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.04)


$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted


213,279,052



114,601,960













Balance Sheet Data







Mar. 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2019

Total Assets

$

11,019,897


$

8,026,548

Total Liabilities

$

4,854,264


$

6,676,540

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

6,165,633


$

1,350,008









Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthlynked-reports-quarterly-revenue-growth-of-33-and-an-improvement-of-net-shareholder-equity-of-8-4m-from-q1-2020--301292915.html

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment