Consumers Energy Introduces New Summer Peak Rate, Giving Households More Control over Energy Costs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Consumers Energy Introduces New Summer Peak Rate, Giving Households More Control over Energy Costs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Customers Can Shift Energy Use to Save Money, Protect Planet

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., May 18, 2021

JACKSON, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is giving Michigan households the ability to lower energy bills and take meaningful actions to protect the planet with a new standard Summer Peak Rate that will go into effect June 1 for 1.6 million residential electric customers.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy)

The Summer Peak Rate gives customers more control over their energy bills, rewarding them for taking advantage of lower-cost electricity that's available most of the day. The new approach is part of Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan. If households make small changes now like shifting energy use away from high-demand times, it could eliminate the need to build new power plants.

For most of the year, households will pay a single price for electricity. From June through September, on-peak pricing will be in effect weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m.

Consumers Energy has sent letters to all of its residential electric customers explaining the new rate's impact on their bills and offering tips on how to use this new rate to save money. The energy provider will continue sharing information with customers throughout the summer.

"We know we all can take steps to protect the planet, and using less energy during peak times provides us all an opportunity to make a difference," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president for customer experience. "By shifting energy use to mornings, nights and weekends when the demand for energy is lower, customers can help lower their bills and make an impact on our clean energy future helping to keep Michigan beautiful for generations to come."

Consumers Energy is encouraging households to make a few small changes that can have a big impact on energy use and bills:

  • Install a smart thermostat Install a programmable or smart thermostat to control your air conditioner and save up to 15% on your energy bill. Smart thermostats automatically adjust your home's temperature settings for the best performance and when combined with the Smart Thermostat Program, can help lower use during peak times without lifting a finger. Consumers Energy has rebates and discounted options at ConsumersEnergyStore.com.
  • Adjust your air conditioner Generally, adjusting your thermostat by 1 degree can reduce your electric bill by 1-3%.
  • Postpone chores Run the dishwasher and do the laundry before 2 p.m. and after 7 p.m. on the weekdays or save it for the weekend.
  • Refresh your AC filters Clean or replace your AC filters once a month to allow your air conditioner to run more efficiently.
  • Swap out lightbulbs Replace old incandescent bulbs with longer-lasting LEDs. Rebates for lightbulbs and appliances are available at ConsumersEnergyStore.com.

If customers are not able to reduce or shift electricity use, most will likely see a $2 per month increase or less on their bill. Some will even see their bill decrease.

People can learn more about the new Summer Peak Rate at ConsumersEnergy.com/SummerRate.

Consumers Energy developed the Summer Peak Rate in collaboration with the Michigan Public Service Commission. About 50,000 households moved to the rate in 2019. Consumers Energy postponed a statewide adoption of the new rate last year due to the pandemic.

Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal and meeting 90% of customers' needs by eliminating energy waste and adding renewable energy sources. Learn more: MICleanEnergy.com.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-introduces-new-summer-peak-rate-giving-households-more-control-over-energy-costs-301293448.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment