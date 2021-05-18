Consumers Energy Introduces New Summer Peak Rate, Giving Households More Control over Energy Costs

JACKSON, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is giving Michigan households the ability to lower energy bills and take meaningful actions to protect the planet with a new standard Summer Peak Rate that will go into effect June 1 for 1.6 million residential electric customers.

The Summer Peak Rate gives customers more control over their energy bills, rewarding them for taking advantage of lower-cost electricity that's available most of the day. The new approach is part of Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan. If households make small changes now like shifting energy use away from high-demand times, it could eliminate the need to build new power plants.

For most of the year, households will pay a single price for electricity. From June through September, on-peak pricing will be in effect weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m.

Consumers Energy has sent letters to all of its residential electric customers explaining the new rate's impact on their bills and offering tips on how to use this new rate to save money. The energy provider will continue sharing information with customers throughout the summer.

"We know we all can take steps to protect the planet, and using less energy during peak times provides us all an opportunity to make a difference," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president for customer experience. "By shifting energy use to mornings, nights and weekends when the demand for energy is lower, customers can help lower their bills and make an impact on our clean energy future helping to keep Michigan beautiful for generations to come."

Consumers Energy is encouraging households to make a few small changes that can have a big impact on energy use and bills:

Install a smart thermostat Install a programmable or smart thermostat to control your air conditioner and save up to 15% on your energy bill. Smart thermostats automatically adjust your home's temperature settings for the best performance and when combined with the Smart Thermostat Program, can help lower use during peak times without lifting a finger. Consumers Energy has rebates and discounted options at ConsumersEnergyStore.com.

Adjust your air conditioner Generally, adjusting your thermostat by 1 degree can reduce your electric bill by 1-3%.

Postpone chores Run the dishwasher and do the laundry before 2 p.m. and after 7 p.m. on the weekdays or save it for the weekend.

and after on the weekdays or save it for the weekend. Refresh your AC filters Clean or replace your AC filters once a month to allow your air conditioner to run more efficiently.

Swap out lightbulbs Replace old incandescent bulbs with longer-lasting LEDs. Rebates for lightbulbs and appliances are available at ConsumersEnergyStore.com.

If customers are not able to reduce or shift electricity use, most will likely see a $2 per month increase or less on their bill. Some will even see their bill decrease.

People can learn more about the new Summer Peak Rate at ConsumersEnergy.com/SummerRate.

Consumers Energy developed the Summer Peak Rate in collaboration with the Michigan Public Service Commission. About 50,000 households moved to the rate in 2019. Consumers Energy postponed a statewide adoption of the new rate last year due to the pandemic.

Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal and meeting 90% of customers' needs by eliminating energy waste and adding renewable energy sources. Learn more: MICleanEnergy.com.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-introduces-new-summer-peak-rate-giving-households-more-control-over-energy-costs-301293448.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy