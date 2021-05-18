Logo
Why Wall Street Has Second Thoughts on the AT&T-Discovery Deal

The global streaming market isn't what it used to be

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wall Street doesn't seem to know what to make of AT&T (T)'s move to merge its content unit WarnerMedia with Discovery (DISCA) and create a new entertainment giant in the global streaming market.

Shares of AT&T were up 2.5% from the previous closing in pre-market trading following the announcement of the deal, while Discovery shares gained 10%. However, by the end of the trading day, both stocks reversed course, with AT&T shares losing 2.70% and Discovery shares 5.05% of their values, respectively.

Company

Share Price Change at 9 am

Share Price Change at 4 pm

AT&T

+2.5%

-2.70%

Discovery

+10

-5.05

Apparently, in the morning, Wall Street thought creating the new entertainment unit was a good deal for the two companies' shareholders. Perhaps investors bought the narrative behind the arrangement told by the CEOs of the two companies. They say that creating a new streaming entertainment giant was the right strategy to compete effectively against Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) in the global market.

However, one potential issue is that Wall Street is concerned over regulatory hurdles to complete the deal. It was only three years ago when AT&T had to fight hard to win regulatory approval to acquire Time Warner in an attempt to integrate content and distribution, and things may not be easy this time around, raising a cloud of uncertainty over the deal.

Then there's the maturing of the global streaming market and the intensification of competition for both customers and content, as evidenced by a prolonged decline in Netflix's economic profit before the Covid-19 crisis. Economic profit is the difference between the return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) and measures the number of investment dollars it takes to generate returns. It's a measure of a firm's effectiveness in allocating capital to profitable business opportunities. It's also an indication of whether the firm creates or destroys value as it grows.

Netflix's economic profit has dropped from 33% back in 2010 to -11% in 2013 and -3% in 2019. That means the company destroyed rather than created value as it grew over that period.

One of the factors that put pressure on Netflix's ROIC in the global streaming business is the expansion to overseas markets, where revenue per subscriber is lower than in the U.S. For example, in the third quarter of 2020, Netflix revealed that its average monthly revenue per paying streaming customer in North America amounted to $13.40. By comparison, Latin America's streaming memberships brought in just $7.27 per month on average, with Brazil's subscription rates as low as $3.99.

Then there's the rising cost of producing original content both for the domestic and overseas markets. The growing competition from Disney and other original content producers not only makes higher investment in content necessary, it also makes it difficult for Netflix to raise subscription prices and pass the higher costs on to consumers.

There's a problem even more significant than the competition: market saturation and the pool's drying up pool of new subscribers. Meanwhile, local government regulations, language barriers and lack of internet infrastructure could constrain the company from exploiting profitable opportunities abroad.

In short, the global streaming market isn't what it used to be. When Neftlix got its start, it was an open market frontier where pioneers could grow their businesses exponentially. Instead, now it's a crowded marketplace with very little room to grow and create value for the capital holders of streaming companies.

Disclosure: I own shares of Disney.

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.