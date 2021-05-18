Signify Health Appoints Tracey Scraba as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Lisa Wagamon, Senior Vice President, Network Development





Signify+Health%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, today announced the appointment of Tracey Scraba as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Lisa Wagamon, Senior Vice President, Network Development.





We are delighted to welcome Tracey and Lisa to Signify Health. Their expertise and leadership will help us continue to build our value-based care platform that is transforming how care is delivered and paid for so that people can have more healthy, happy days at home, said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. Central to our work is expanding and evolving our clinical and social care provider networks while upholding our commitment to maintaining data integrity and privacy within an ever-changing, rapidly evolving environment, and Tracey and Lisa will play key roles in advancing these efforts.









In her new role as SVP, Deputy General Counsel, Tracey Scraba oversees legal support for Signify Healths Home & Community Services segment. She will also have oversight of the Privacy function for the entire Company.









Scraba comes to Signify Health from CVS Health, a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees, where she served as Chief Privacy Officer. She also worked for Aetna for 23 years, where she held a variety of roles, starting in compliance and regulatory law, where she supported several of Aetnas line of business. She went on to serve as privacy and security legal counsel and eventually became Aetnas Chief Privacy Officer. She also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut School of Business, where she taught Health Law and Public Health.









This is an exciting time to be joining Signify Health as the Company expands its platform and solutions to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities to get people home faster and keep them there longer, Scraba said. Achieving transformation of this scope and scale requires changing the way healthcare information is shared and utilized by payers, providers and patients. I am looking forward to helping Signify uphold its commitment to maintaining data integrity and privacy and continue to model compliant practices across our operations.









Scraba earned her JD/MPH, Law/Public Health from the University of Connecticut School of Law and University of Connecticut Health Center and her B.S. in Health Systems Management from the University of Connecticut School of Business.









As SVP, Network Development, Lisa Wagamon is responsible for the overall strategy for Signify Healths high-performance network of more than 9,000 mobile doctors and nurses covering every county in the U.S., 3,000 healthcare providers and facilities in value-based arrangements, as well as hundreds of community-based organizations. Additionally, Lisa will oversee the recruitment of new providers into the Signify commercial Episode of Care network and lead the next iteration of BPCI as part of the Companys overall growth and business development strategy.









Signify Health is leading the movement to activate the home as an alternate site of care and, at the same time, building high-performing networks of providers who are actively collaborating to help people live their healthiest lives, said Wagamon. I am looking forward to working with providers to advance value-based care in ways that will help them do what they do best -- care for their patients.









Wagamon joins Signify Health from Lee Health where she was the Vice President of Managed Care leading their transformation to a seamless healthcare system. She has also served in strategic leadership roles at SSM Health, Gateway Health Plan, Anthem, United Healthcare, and MAMSI.









About Signify Health









Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individuals healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.





