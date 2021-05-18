Cantaloupe Introduces ePort® Engage Series





Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) (Cantaloupe or the Company), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the development of the ePort Connect Platforms premium and next generation touch screen devices, the ePort Engage and the ePort Engage Combo. This new iteration of the ePort Series gives retailers the ability to captivate consumers in new ways and enables truly frictionless purchasing.









To meet its customers needs in an ever-changing world, Cantaloupe is expanding its hardware product portfolio to maximize consumer engagement and provide customers with more choices. ePort Engage will offer best-in-class networking, security and interactivity, including acceptance of contact EMV (chip cards) and contactless EMV (tap) payment methods. It will also connect to the SeedTM software platform, creating a more flexible and robust overall solution, giving unattended retailers the ability to streamline operations, create higher value and drive profitability.









The past year has seen technology leveraged to help consumers be safer while shopping and dining out, speeding up the adoption of contactless payments. Nevertheless, those same consumers still want a personalized experience. The newest+ePort+Series will feature:















Acceptance of all digital payments, including EMV chip, EMV contactless, magstripe and mobile wallets









Seamless integration with Seed software to keep your business connected









All-in-one card reader and telemeter design for quick and easy installation









Advanced anti-tamper security features









PCI PTS 5.X compliant device for processing payments and data at the highest level of security









For ePort Engage: edge-to-edge 3.5 touchscreen to maximize engaging customer interactions









For ePort Combo: a 2.5 touchscreen with built-in flexibility to fit over a bill acceptor













We believe retailers across the board will benefit from this next generation of devices, said Ravi Venkatesan, chief technology officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. The ePort Engage Series is a great option for unattended retailers, as well as more traditional businesses wanting to shift to an autonomous retail experience. Contactless and frictionless shopping are here to stay, and Cantaloupe is leading the industry in its approach with the ePort Engage. Together with our partners we intend to optimize consumer engagement through advertising and loyalty, and by accepting most forms of digital payments, whether it be debit, credit or bitcoin. We are empowering our customers with the next evolution of shopping.









Availability:









The ePort Engage is expected to be available in September 2021, with pre-orders beginning in July. For more information, please call +1 800.770.8539.









Useful Links:









Sales and Partnership Inquiries:









Please contact Cantaloupe, Inc. at +1 800.633.0340 or [email protected].









About ePort Connect:









ePort Connect lives at the epicenter of your unattended retail operation, acting as the one platform you need to unleash data, achieve network-wide efficiencies, engage consumers, and elevate your business. The ePort Connect service is a PCI-compliant suite of cashless payment and telemetry services specially tailored to fit the needs of self-serve retail industries. Designed to be a "one-stop shop," services offered through ePort Connect include wireless and merchant account setup, simplified processing rates, settlement and reconciliation, 24 x 7 customer service and a host of value-added services, including mobile payment, loyalty programs and integrated payment services for micro-markets and other POS devices.









About Seed Software:









Cantaloupes Seed platform is a suite of software tools that enable owners of unattended retail operations to reduce costs and streamline their business processes by automating route scheduling, bringing intelligent algorithms to inventory management, and boosting customer engagement with tailored loyalty programs. With these powerful logistics and back-office management tools, unattended retailers can fully utilize the sales and telemetry data that they receive from their connected vending machines, micro markets, and other automated retail locations to unlock critical operational insights they need to efficiently run their businesses.









About Cantaloupe, Inc.









Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Companys enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.









Forward-looking Statements:









All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation Cantaloupes future prospects and performance, the business strategy and the plans and objectives of Cantaloupe's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as may, could, expect, intend, plan, seek, anticipate, believe, estimate, guidance, predict, potential, continue, likely, will, would and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, as they relate to Cantaloupe or its management, may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs of Cantaloupe's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Cantaloupe's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to the incurrence by Cantaloupe of any unanticipated or unusual non-operational expenses which would require us to divert our cash resources from achieving our business plan; the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, including its possible effects on Cantaloupes operations, financial condition and the demand for Cantaloupes products and services; the ability of Cantaloupe to predict or estimate its future quarterly or annual revenue and expenses given the developing and unpredictable market for its products; the ability of Cantaloupe to retain key customers from whom a significant portion of its revenues is derived; the ability of Cantaloupe to compete with its competitors to obtain market share the ability of Cantaloupe to make available and successfully upgrade current customers to new standards and protocols; whether Cantaloupe's existing or anticipated customers purchase, rent or utilize ePort or Seed devices or our other products or services in the future at levels currently anticipated by Cantaloupe; disruptions to our systems, breaches in the security of transactions involving our products or services, or failure of our processing systems; or other risks discussed in Cantaloupes filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, Cantaloupe does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If Cantaloupe updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Cantaloupe will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.









-- G-CTLP





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005349/en/