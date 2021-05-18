Logo
Delivering 50 Percent Cost Savings Over Cabinet Installs Just Got Simpler and Smarter With New Intelligent System Monitoring for Calix Intelligent Access EDGE Systems

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today introduced the Intelligent+System+Monitoring capability, a major enhancement to the AXOS%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E E3-2+Intelligent+PON+Node that protects broadband service providers (BSPs) network investments by streamlining system troubleshooting and dramatically reducing truck rolls to remote areas. The E3-2 node is often deployed+in+the+most+remote+areas with extremely harsh external conditions. In these locations, the E3-2 node enables BSPs to reduce+deployment+costs+by+up+to+50+percent compared to traditional cabinet installs while accelerating construction and service activation. With the new capabilities, The E3-2 node can intelligently sense dangerous increases to the internal temperature of the system and automatically take corrective action dramatically reducing operating costs. As this new capability is incorporated into the management model, operational workflows, and Always On operating model that is common to all systems in the Intelligent Access EDGE portfolio, the E3-2 node is a fantastic addition to existing networks.



The AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node with Intelligent System Monitoring will deliver significant value by:





  • Eliminating Truck Rolls: With Intelligent System Monitoring, the system monitors for high temperature situations and automatically enters a low-power mode to avoid hardware damage and prolonged network outages. The system automatically returns to normal operation when it has cooled to acceptable operating temperatures. This eliminates the need for a technician to travel to a remote site to fix the issue.





  • Reducing Network Downtime: With the E3-2 self-monitoring BSPs can be assured that systems are not overheated to the point of permanent damage and services are restored to subscribers in minutes rather than hours orin some casesdays.





Calix has given us a simple platform to deliver next-generation network services to remote locations that would otherwise be extremely difficultif not impossibleto reach, said Robbie Farmer, CTO for North Carolina-based SkyLine Telephone Membership Corporation. The deployment flexibility of the E3-2 system and the versatility of the AXOS platform, extend our reach by delivering an adaptable solution we can attach to existing infrastructure and use to turn subscriber services up rapidly. This product update also gives us the confidence that we are investing in a system that is reliable and will perform under adverse conditions and eliminate the need to roll a truck for system repairs or replacements in our remote serving areas.



The E3-2 Intelligent PON Node dramatically simplifies network deployment and is ideally suited to connect rural areas quickly. With an infusion of capital from the recent RDOF auctions, and additional funding on the way, BSPs can leverage the AXOS E3-2 to capitalize on opportunities that help bridge the digital divide and deliver broadband to the unserved and underserved without the need for costly cabinet installations and right-of-way challenges. The E3-2 nodes modular form factor makes it a truly cost-effective option that can be deployed anywheremounted in a pedestal, on a pole or strand mounted. It enables BSPs to simplify network architectures and operations while delivering the versatility to run and support everyPON technology including a rapid migration from GPON to XGS-PON.



Remote areas present unique challenges but are common for rural service providers who often need to overcome difficult physical locations and harsh environmental conditions, said Michel Langlois, chief development officer, Intelligent Access EDGE products for Calix. The E3-2 Intelligent PON Node enables them to address these challenges with a modular, upgradeable, and hardened form factor that can be mounted in various ways to ensure that even their most remote locations will have access to outstanding, reliable fiber broadband service and experience. The Calix Intelligent System Monitoring in this AXOS cadence release is just the latest capability in our never-ending pursuit to simplify network operations by ensuring service issues can be resolved in minutes, rather than hours or days.



Visit us online for more information on the E3-2+Intelligent+PON+Node and other AXOS+10G+solutions. Learn more on our webinar, 10G+Fiber+Networks+For+The+Future%3A+Top+Considerations+From+The+Experts.



About Calix



Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calixs business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005323/en/

