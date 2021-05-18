NETGEAR Honored With Prestigious Red Dot Award for High Design on a Range of Products





NETGEAR%26reg%3B%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the worldwide leading provider of award-winning advanced mesh WiFi, is pleased to share that our team of in-house designers has been recognized for Product Design 2021 by the Red Dot jury of international judges for products from both the Nighthawk and Orbi product lines.





The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. Its not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury. Consequently, I want to congratulate the laureates very sincerely on their success, said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.









NETGEAR has always delivered well engineered, industry leading products. Since bringing Industrial Design in house in 2018, we have significantly increased the size of our design team, said Robert Springer, Director of Industrial Design. Further, we have focused on developing a design strategy for each of our brands and have placed emphasis on addressing design down to the smallest details. We have synthesized a coupling where function and design are celebrated by delivering beauty and utility to complement the products that we live with every day. Its rewarding and humbling to receive validation with recognition from prestigious design competitions like Red Dot Awards. We are excited about the advances we are making as a design team and the future of design at NETGEAR.









The international jury has awarded the following thirteen products with the esteemed Red Dot distinction which stands for high design quality:









The Red Dot Award: Product Design dates back as far as 1955 and recognizes the best products for a given year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto In search of good design and innovation in the 2021 competition. The international panel of experts comprises specialists from a wide variety of sectors. They scrutinized the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and were guided by assessment criteria such as the products formal quality, ergonomics and longevity.









The NETGEAR products which have earned the Red Dot award can be seen in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website from 21 June 2021. This date also marks the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week, during which this years award winners and NETGEAR will be celebrated online.









From 22 June 2021, NETGEAR will also be included in the exhibition Design on Stage in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products are showcased. Visitors to the museum can experience the quality of the designs in a space that features contemporary design solutions and historical industrial architecture. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2021/2022 comes out in August. The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the state of the art and trends in product design.









About NETGEAR, Inc.









Since 1996, NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) has been the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet with advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses and service providers around the world. As staying connected has become more important than ever, NETGEAR delivers award-winning network solutions for remote work, distance learning, UHD streaming, online game play and more. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to providing a range of connected solutions from easy-to-use high-performance Orbi Mesh WiFi systems, the Nighthawk portfolio of WiFi routers, cable modems and mobile wireless, cloud-based subscription services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products and video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications.









The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the+NETGEAR+Investor+Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR+blog at NETGEAR.com.









2021 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk and Orbi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









