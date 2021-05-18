Covetrus Appoints Paul Fonteyne to its Board of Directors





Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced the appointment of Paul Fonteyne to its Board of Directors, bringing the number of directors to eleven. Mr. Fonteynes deep pharmaceutical industry experience in both human and animal health markets will benefit the company as Covetrus continues its transformation and drives its mission to deliver better care and outcomes within the veterinary industry.









Pauls wealth of executive leadership experience and deep expertise in animal health makes him an ideal and valuable addition to the Covetrus board, said Philip A. Laskawy, Covetrus chairman of the board. As Covetrus continues to create value for all of its stakeholders by advancing its strategic initiatives and executing against its long-term goals, we welcome his expertise in driving innovation in our category, running commercial organizations and building high-performing teams.









With more than 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Fonteyne is a former Chairman of Boehringer-Ingelheim USA, the US arm of Boehringer-Ingelheim (BI), a global pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of animal health products. Mr. Fonteyne was with Boehringer-Ingelheim for 15 years in leadership roles, including serving as U.S. President and CEO. He has also held commercial roles at Merck and Abbott Laboratories.









Covetrus deep passion about animal health and commitment to the success of veterinarians not only sets them apart from others within the market, but also inspires me to help support their important mission and work, said Fonteyne. I am excited to join the board and add my perspective and experience to help drive Covetrus transformation into a global leader in veterinary healthcare solutions.









Mr. Fonteyne holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a M.S. In Chemical Engineering from the University of Brussels.









About Covetrus





Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https%3A%2F%2Fcovetrus.com%2F.









Factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





