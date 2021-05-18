Logo
CBRE Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



3BL Media has named CBRE Group, Inc. (

NYSE:CBRE, Financial) to its annual 100+Best+Corporate+Citizens ranking, which recognizes companies with outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) track records.



The 1,000 largest U.S. public companies are evaluated in determining the 100 best corporate citizens. CBRE is ranked #24 overall and is the top-ranked real estate company on the list.



Responsible business practices have never been more vitally important, as the world grapples with the effects of the pandemic, ongoing risks from climate change, and other significant challenges, said Tim Dismond, Chief Responsibility Officer of CBRE. CBRE is proud of our efforts to address these challenges and with the help of our people, are determined to make continued progress on ESG matters.



The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, stakeholders and society, human rights and ESG performance. The companies that comprise the Russell 1000 Index are evaluated by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, using methodology developed by 3BL Media.



Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade requires all companies truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business, said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. The best corporate citizens of 2021 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.



Earlier this year, CBRE was ranked #22 on the %3Ci%3EBarron%27s+%3C%2Fi%3Elist+of+the+100+Most+Sustainable+Companies in the U.S. CBRE was also the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune%27s+Most+Admired+Company roster for the third consecutive year and recognized as one of the 2021+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies by Ethisphere for the eighth year in a row.



More information about CBREs corporate responsibility programs can be found at www.cbre.com%2Fresponsibility.



About CBRE Group, Inc.



CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the worlds largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005134/en/

