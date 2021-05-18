CBRE Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021





3BL Media has named CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) to its annual 100+Best+Corporate+Citizens ranking, which recognizes companies with outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) track records.









The 1,000 largest U.S. public companies are evaluated in determining the 100 best corporate citizens. CBRE is ranked #24 overall and is the top-ranked real estate company on the list.









Responsible business practices have never been more vitally important, as the world grapples with the effects of the pandemic, ongoing risks from climate change, and other significant challenges, said Tim Dismond, Chief Responsibility Officer of CBRE. CBRE is proud of our efforts to address these challenges and with the help of our people, are determined to make continued progress on ESG matters.









The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, stakeholders and society, human rights and ESG performance. The companies that comprise the Russell 1000 Index are evaluated by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, using methodology developed by 3BL Media.









Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade requires all companies truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business, said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. The best corporate citizens of 2021 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.









Earlier this year, CBRE was ranked #22 on the %3Ci%3EBarron%27s+%3C%2Fi%3Elist+of+the+100+Most+Sustainable+Companies in the U.S. CBRE was also the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune%27s+Most+Admired+Company roster for the third consecutive year and recognized as one of the 2021+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies by Ethisphere for the eighth year in a row.









More information about CBREs corporate responsibility programs can be found at www.cbre.com%2Fresponsibility.









