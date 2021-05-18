Logo
CyberArk Selects SYNNEX to Expand Reach of Market-Leading Identity Security Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced an expanded distributor agreement with SYNNEX+Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry. SYNNEX will now offer the CyberArk Identity Security portfolio of Privileged Access Management solutions to customers across the United States and Canada.



Centered on Privileged Access Management, the CyberArk Identity Security portfolio focuses on securing individual identities human or machine throughout the cycle of accessing critical assets. CyberArk enables enterprises to secure access across any device, anywhere, at just the right time, with the most complete and flexible set of Identity Security capabilities. CyberArks distribution agreement expands on its existing SYNNEX relationship in Latin America.



We are proud to expand our relationship with CyberArk to enable our broad ecosystem of partners to deliver a complete set of Identity Security capabilities on the market, said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, Product Management, SYNNEX. We are confident that this agreement will deliver truly differentiated identity solutions and enable end-user organizations to strengthen their security posture, and confidently implement digital transformation and cloud migrations strategies faster, with less risk.



The CyberArk+Partner+Network delivers the industrys leading Identity Security solutions to organizations around the globe, solving customers most pressing security issues while enabling business growth. Partners are the cornerstone to CyberArks success, delivering differentiated security solutions to customers. CyberArks partner ecosystem brings together the strengths of advisory consultants, global systems integrators, regional solution providers and distributors to help customers across diverse industries to reduce risk and enable their business.



The North American partnership with SYNNEX is a strategic step to further extend CyberArks reach and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities, particularly in the midmarket, said Chris Moore, vice president, global channels, CyberArk. SYNNEX is a strong partner that not only understands our business, but is also experienced at designing solutions for its partner network that are readily accessible and deliver unprecedented value.



To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com%2Fpartners%2F



About CyberArk



CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity human or machine across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The worlds leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.



SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.



Copyright 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005255/en/

