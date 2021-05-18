Global Partners Mourns the Loss of Executive Vice President and General Counsel Edward J. Faneuil





It is with profound sadness that Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that Edward J. Faneuil, the Partnerships Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, died suddenly on May 17, 2021. He was 68.









Eddie was a treasured colleague, friend and member of the Global family for three decades, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing, said Richard Slifka, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Partnerships general partner, Global GP LLC. His knowledge, experience and leadership were integral in guiding and growing our business and our team.









Eric Slifka, President and CEO of Global Partners, said, Yesterday we lost a legend. Eddie was tough in business but had a compassionate way of turning strangers into friends and family. He was an exceptionally talented attorney who mentored many young lawyers and gave generously of his time. Through his energy and dedication, Eddie helped to build the foundation for Globals successwe are fortunate to have worked with him. We extend our deepest sympathies and support to Eddies wife and family and all those who loved him like family.









Mr. Faneuil, who had been employed with the Global family of companies since 1991, oversaw the Partnerships legal and regulatory departments. In addition, he managed the legal aspects of Global Partners successful 2005 initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange as well as the Partnerships subsequent financial transactions. From 1981 to 1991, Mr. Faneuil was a partner at Samek & Faneuil, a Boston-based general practice law firm with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions and real estate transactions.









Mr. Faneuil was a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and the Association of Corporate Counsel, and served on the board of directors of the New England Fuel Institute and the Independent Oil Marketers Association.









About Global Partners LP









With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the regions largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GLP. For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.





