Tenable Appoints Industry Veteran Nico Popp Chief Product Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

COLUMBIA, Md., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has appointed Nico Popp Chief Product Officer (CPO). Popp will lead Tenables global engineering and product management organizations, accelerating the delivery of the companys Cyber Exposure vision to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk across the entire modern attack surface.

Nico is a true technologist with deep expertise in cybersecurity and a track record of innovation and leadership, especially in cloud and security-as-a-service solutions, said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. His experience will be critical as Tenable continues to expand into more cloud deployments globally, helping customers accelerate their digital initiatives through the continuous, dynamic monitoring of assets and user permissions, along with the means to prioritize remediation based on risk.

Popp joins Tenable from Forcepoint, where he served as CPO and drove the strategy for the companys behavioral-based cloud security platform. Prior to Forcepoint, he served as senior vice president of Cloud and Information Protection at Symantec, focusing on cloud-first solutions. Popp also led large, distributed engineering teams for VeriSign where he deftly built cloud-first solutions to drive market growth and profitability. He holds more than 30 patents and co-invented WebObjects, which Apple uses to power the iTunes Store.

Tenable has a proven track record of pushing the envelope in cybersecurity, delivering best-in-class solutions that tens of thousands of the worlds most respected organizations trust to help them understand where theyre exposed to cyber risk, said Popp. Im thrilled to join the team, especially as we focus on expanding the understanding of cyber risk beyond only IT assets, to merging identity and privileges with systems vulnerabilities to better help our customers enable IT Operations, cloud-focused initiatives, digital transformation and zero-trust architectures.

About Tenable
Tenable is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the worlds first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

