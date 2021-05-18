Fortinet Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet ( FTNT), a leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Fortinet has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, and is effective through August 30, 2025.



ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides cybersecurity solutions from Fortinet to support Federal agencies enterprise infrastructure goals.

Bob Fortna, President, Fortinet Federal

With a sophisticated adversary threat landscape, an expanding attack surface, continuously shifting government mandates, and a growing cyber skills gap, cybersecurity is top of mind for Federal agencies. They need trusted partners to help them consolidate, integrate, and automate their cybersecurity infrastructures so that the Federal agencies can remain focused on their unique missions and reduce risk. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform is architected to scale and adapt to the unique and complex security requirements of Federal agencies, and includes automated policy enforcement for regulatory and compliance mandates.

Fortinets Security Fabric platform solutions are available through Carahsofts ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsofts ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or [email protected]; or visit Carahsofts dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center.

