Fortinet Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fortinet Federal Teams with Carahsoft to Provide Fortinet Security Fabric Solutions to Federal Government

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet ( FTNT), a leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Fortinet has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, and is effective through August 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides cybersecurity solutions from Fortinet to support Federal agencies enterprise infrastructure goals.

Bob Fortna, President, Fortinet Federal

With a sophisticated adversary threat landscape, an expanding attack surface, continuously shifting government mandates, and a growing cyber skills gap, cybersecurity is top of mind for Federal agencies. They need trusted partners to help them consolidate, integrate, and automate their cybersecurity infrastructures so that the Federal agencies can remain focused on their unique missions and reduce risk. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform is architected to scale and adapt to the unique and complex security requirements of Federal agencies, and includes automated policy enforcement for regulatory and compliance mandates.

Fortinets Security Fabric platform solutions are available through Carahsofts ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsofts ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or [email protected]; or visit Carahsofts dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center.

About Fortinet
Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the worlds largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinets Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinets trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:Investor Contact:Analyst Contact:
John WeltonPeter SalkowskiRon Davis
Fortinet, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700408-331-4595415-806-9892
[email protected][email protected][email protected]
