Luna Innovations to Present at Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference





Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of Lunas website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.lunainc.com%2F and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham108%2Fluna%2F2253744. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event. Management also will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact [email protected]eedhamco.com.









About Luna









