Sierra Wireless Extends 5G Leadership in Mobile Broadband with Next Generation 5G Modules





Sierra+Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced its next generation of 5G mobile broadband embedded modules, the EM92 Series. These new 5G modules feature 3GPP Release 16 standard capabilities and provide secure connectivity worldwide at the highest possible speeds and with low latency for mobile computing, routers, gateways, industrial automation, and new IoT applications.









Adding to Sierra Wireless existing portfolio of EM+Series+modules, the new and advanced 5G EM92 Series is based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems. With their faster speed, positioning technology for a wide range of indoor and outdoor use case requirements, and enhanced 5G NR Sub-6 carrier aggregation, the EM92 Series of modules enable next generation IoT applications such as live media streaming, video security, extended reality (XR), robotics and private networks.









Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Sierra Wireless have a long history of collaboration in delivering new, cutting edge wireless technologies, said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Combined, Qualcomm Technologies modem-to-antenna solution and the new EM92 Series modules from Sierra Wireless enable customers to make the most of 5Gs capacity, data speeds, wider coverage, and lower latency, enabling the expansion of the mobile ecosystem to new industries such as precision agriculture, smart manufacturing, connected healthcare and smart cities, and transforming the IoT industry by enabling next-generation computing and edge-to-cloud applications.









Sierra Wireless EM91 Series - which includes both the EM9190 and EM9191 5G New Radio (NR) embedded modules - are certified to operate in the United States with the top 3 major U.S. carriers, enabling customers to commercially deploy networking devices, computing devices and other connected products on these operators high speed and low latency 5G networks.









As the leader in embedded modules, this next generation of 5G modules from Sierra Wireless with their unprecedented performance, further demonstrate our 5G+leadership and continued commitment to our customers, says Jim Ryan, SVP Partnerships, Marketing & IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. As carriers invest in new spectrum for next generation 5G, Sierra Wireless continues to support and pave the way with our advanced 5G technology, global presence and decades of IoT experience, enabling new and innovative IoT applications for industry digital transformation.















The EM92 Series of 5G modules aims to make 5G more affordable, while building on the success of the companys EM91+Series which includes both the EM9190+5G+mmWave%2FSub-6%2FLTE+New+Radio+%28NR%29 and EM9191+5G+Sub-6%2FLTE+NR standards-based M.2 modules. Both modules in Sierra Wireless embedded broadband portfolio deliver unprecedented bandwidth and network performance and have been designed to securely connect to 5G networks around the world. They enable OEMs, system integrators and other companies to easily integrate 5G connectivity into their products, and make the most of 5Gs high speeds and ultra-low latency while shortening time-to-market, futureproofing designs, and ensuring the security of their deployment.









Both modules include an embedded SIM (eSIM) based on GSMAs embedded SIM specification, eUICC. This eSIM enables customers to simplify their initial deployments on one carriers profile, and easily switch between networks without having to physically visit the device in the field for added IoT product deployment, and flexibility.









About Sierra Wireless









Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless operates a 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) and R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.









Forward Looking Statements









