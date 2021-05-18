Poshmark, Inc. Founder and Chief Executive Officer to Present at Morgan Stanley's Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference and Cowen's 2nd Annual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. ( POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, today announced that Manish Chandra, founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Mr. Chandra will be joined by Anan Kashyap, Poshmarks Chief Financial Officer, in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Mr. Chandra and Mr. Kashyap are scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com .

Mr. Chandra will also participate in a virtual fireside chat at Cowens 2nd Annual New Retail Ecosystem CEO Summit: Innovation & Digitization on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Mr. Chandra is scheduled to appear at 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time and the webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com .

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, and YouTube .

