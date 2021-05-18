WALLIX Teams With Arrow Electronics To Distribute Its Access And Identity Security Solutions Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WALLIX Teams With Arrow Electronics To Distribute Its Access And Identity Security Solutions Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

- WALLIX signs a contract with Arrow Electronics, a FORTUNE 110 company.

- Arrow works with thousands of value-added resellers and system integrators, who support hundreds of thousands of customers across all industry sectors.

- This agreement will increase the distribution of WALLIX solutions in the United States, to offer American companies all its expertise in identity and access security.

PR Newswire

PARIS, May 18, 2021

PARIS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, announces the signature of an agreement with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 110 value-added distributor.

(PRNewsfoto/WALLIX)

This agreement will increase the reach of WALLIX solutions in the United States, offering more U.S. companies its expertise in identity and access security. Arrow aggregates the world's leading technologies and services to enable its global IT channel ecosystem. Arrow's North American footprint makes it ideal to support WALLIX clients on large-scale projects.

Companies need to be more agile and flexible, enabling external access to IT infrastructure securely. Remote connections and telecommuting have become standard, and thus organizations' IT systems as well as industrial networks are open by necessity, and hyper solicited. Organizations are therefore faced with the dual challenge of increasing remote access while ensuring that it is more secure, in order to maintain business continuity, protect data, and comply with IT risk management regulations. Through this agreement with Arrow, WALLIX provides enterprises with a portfolio of easy-to-implement solutions to regain control of IT access on desktops, servers, cloud applications, and industrial networks.

Arrow is now part of the WALLIX Business Partner Program. Program participants benefit from a rich set of tools empowering them to increase their knowledge of WALLIX solutions (WALLIX Academy, document library, Partner Portal), to maximize their visibility through joint marketing activities, and to receive 24/7 support. The Business Partner Program is a pillar of WALLIX's international development, representing 739 certified individuals and 1,300 customers, all over the world.

"Our partner-based sales system is one of the pillars of our global strategy. Signing a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics is an important step to increasing availability of our cybersecurity solutions. This joint commitment also marks the acceleration of WALLIX's development on the North American continent," comments Didier Lesteven, EVP of Sales & Marketing Operations at WALLIX.

"Cyber-attacks are a major risk to business continuity. IT directors and security managers need to regain control of IT access wherever they are, in an increasingly digital context. With an interconnected ecosystem, corporate IT networks can't risk interruption. This agreement with Arrow, one of the major value-added distributors in the American market, is designed to expand WALLIX' sales network in the United States to reach more users and customers who have significant needs for ready-to-implement cybersecurity solutions to protect their access and identities. This agreement is a milestone in WALLIX's international development," adds Jean-Noel de Galzain, founder and CEO of WALLIX.

ABOUT WALLIX
A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.
www.wallix.com | [email protected]

US PRESS CONTACT
Next PR
Melanie Swan
[email protected]

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS
ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Olivier LAMBERT
Tl. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / [email protected]

Press Relations - Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Tl. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wallix-teams-with-arrow-electronics-to-distribute-its-access-and-identity-security-solutions-nationwide-301293432.html

SOURCE WALLIX

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment