CurrencyWorks to Webcast Live at VirtualConferences.com May 20th

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CurrencyWorks Inc. ("CurrencyWorks" or the "Company"), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT and digital payments provider today announced that Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 20th.

DATE: Thursday, May 20, 2021

TIME: 9:30 AM PDT | 12:30 PM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vJ3Vof

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

