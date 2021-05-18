Nuvve to Present at Needham's 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference, May 20, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp . ("Nuvve") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer, Ted Smith, Chief Operating Officer, and David Robson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Needham's 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference at 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT) on Thursday, May 20, 2021, on a virtual platform.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://nuvve.com/investors/. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management is scheduled to meet with investors on Thursday, May 20, with virtual one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Needham conference representative. Conversely, you may call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700 or [email protected].

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (NASDAQ: NVVE) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com .

