Eastman launches Fluid Genius™ to optimize heat transfer system performance with predictive analytics

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eastman launches Fluid Genius™ to optimize heat transfer system performance with predictive analytics

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KINGSPORT, Tenn., May 18, 2021

Maker of Therminoland Marlotherm heat transfer fluids leverages artificial intelligence to extend fluid life expectancy

KINGSPORT, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global specialty materials provider Eastman (NYSE: EMN) introduces Fluid Genius, a revolutionary new patent-pending product that equips engineers and operations managers with predictive insights to optimize heat transfer fluid performance.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8895751-eastman-fluid-genius-optimize-heat-transfer-system-performance/

Unique to the market, Fluid Genius combines artificial intelligence with half a century of Eastman expertise to monitor and maximize the life cycle of heat transfer fluids for a myriad of system applications.

"With Fluid Genius, Eastman continues the journey to bring digital services to the market," said Aldo Noseda, Eastman vice president and chief information officer. "This solution combines advanced analytics with decades of Eastman experience in heat transfer fluids to create an easy-to-use digital platform to help our customers achieve confidence in operating their heat transfer systems and plan maintenance proactively."

Fluid Genius can predict fluid life expectancy and advise how best to extend it while avoiding costly unplanned shutdowns. The technology provides easy access to customer fluid testing results that reveal forward-looking insights to plan proactively for maintenance. Fluid Genius works for virtually any organic heat transfer fluid system.

Created by the heat transfer fluid experts at Eastman, Fluid Genius is designed for use by plant maintenance engineers and operations managers in all processing industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, and polymer processing, and will be available in 10 languages.

Fluid Genius enables proactive fluid maintenance with a fluid condition score, a unique measure of the overall fluid condition. The technology will also generate notifications and fluid trends as well as customized recommendations for critical action items such as system venting, inert gas blanket system installation and inspection, fluid replacement, the implementation of side-stream filtration and alerts for possible contamination.

"The fluid condition score, customized recommendations generated from Fluid Genius and logging features will allow our customers to optimize the performance and maintenance of their heat transfer fluid system, supporting today's best in class reliability programs," said Sharon Dunn, sales director for Eastman heat transfer fluids business.

Eastman's Therminol and Marlotherm brands are the top-selling synthetic heat transfer fluids in the world, used by more than 15,000 systems globally. Fluid Genius is designed to service these fluids as well as non-Eastman brands.

In conjunction with the launch of Fluid Genius, Eastman has developed an updated, easy-to-use sample kit and automated fulfillment as part of its TLC Total Lifecycle Care program. TLC includes in-service heat transfer fluid sample analysis, system design support, operational training, safety awareness training, and start-up assistance as well as flush and refill fluids.

About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables.As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visiteastman.com.

Editorial Contact:
Laura Mansfield, APR
Tombras
+1 (865) 599.9968
[email protected]

Fluid Genius from Eastman is a powerful digital platform that can monitor, analyze and extend the life of heat transfer fluid to be more energy efficient and plan downtime with incredible precision.
Unique to the market, Fluid Genius combines artificial intelligence with half a century of Eastman expertise to monitor and maximize the life cycle of heat transfer fluids for a myriad of applications.
Fluid Genius pushes the boundaries of optimization to provide real decision-making power, so users can anticipate the unexpected and predict issues before they become problems.
Eastman_Logo

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastman-launches-fluid-genius-to-optimize-heat-transfer-system-performance-with-predictive-analytics-301293188.html

SOURCE Eastman

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment