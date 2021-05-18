Logo
Blue Prism Announces Comprehensive New Enterprise Contact Center Offering with Amazon Connect

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Combines Blue Prism's Service Assist with Amazon Connect and Amazon ElastiCache, expanding Blue Prism's relationship with AWS

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced the availability of Blue Prism Service Assist on Amazon Web Services (AWS) a comprehensive, no-code, intelligent automation contact center solution that combines intelligent digital workers and native AWS services so enterprises can deliver faster, more efficient, and more engaging customer experiences.

Blue Prism Service Assist is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Blue Prism Service Assist for AWS combines the capabilities of Amazon Connect and Amazon ElastiCache with Blue Prism's Service Assist to create a scalable intelligent automation contact center offering that expedites the time it takes to deliver across the entire customer journey for a simplified agent and customer experience.

Optimized for quick deployment and extensible with Amazon Connect, the Service Assist for AWS solution is available in AWS Marketplace and is pre-configured to simplify and speed deployment for Amazon Connect customers to augment their capabilities with Blue Prism's digital workforce. Invoke, Inc., a longtime, triple-certified Blue Prism partner, will be the first implementation partner to offer this solution in AWS Marketplace.

  • Blue Prism Service Assist connects Amazon Connect to any front-office and back-office systems, including cloud and previously inaccessible legacy mainframes. Service Assist's unique architecture enables digital workers to simultaneously multi-task and support agents with attended automation, freeing them from repetitive tasks and allowing them to focus on creating better customer experiences.
  • The native integration with Amazon ElastiCache ensures that enterprise data is available nearly real-time to digital workers to further speed up automation. Benefits include reduced average handling times (AHT) and abandon call rates, improved average speed of answer (ASA) rates, more calls handled per agent, decreased agent turnover, and reduced operating expenses.

Enterprises can also add powerful AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services to customer workflows. Blue Prism has a complete library of native integrations with Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend for out-of-the box integrations. Organizations can quickly scale cognitive workflows and easily add intelligent document processing, computer vision, and natural language processing.

"Service Assist for AWS combines intelligent automation and multiple API integrations with AWS for a solution that enables Blue Prism's digital workers to assist and accelerate contact center transformation - instantly retrieving customer information in near real-time for every incoming call," says Madhu Raman, worldwide head of intelligent automation, AWS.

"Consumers want a more personalized, engaging, end-to-end digital experience they don't want to be put on hold," says Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer at Blue Prism. "Service Assist for AWS streamlines contact center operations for a better experience and helps enterprises create value with every customer interaction."

Using Service Assist technology on AWS enables us to deploy simple digital interactions to our staff globally, 24x7," says Karen Rooney, head of process simplification & optimization, Fidelity International. "The International arm of Fidelity Investments has been using the solution for more than two years, together with Blue Prism digital workers, accessing modern and legacy systems to automate repetitive work, allowing us to provide much better service to our customers."

Service Assist for AWS includes:

  • Amazon Connect integration - front-end native integration that gives agents access to all the information they need in one simple view to quickly resolve any issue.
  • Blue Prism Service Assist - a highly scalable, on-demand intelligent digital workforce that gives agents a break from repetitive system tasks, simplifies and guides customer interaction functions, and delivers a better and faster agent and customer experience.
  • Amazon ElastiCache integration - captures data to start the customer journey; from IVR, chatbot, or other channels, reserving it for when the agent needs it throughout the process.
  • Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Translate integrations - native integrations with Service Assist mean that digital workers can generate personalized advice based on past and current information or actions, as well as other critical back-end data, and pass it on to agents.

The solution is ideal for enterprise contact centers with up to 25,000 agents where the value of cost savings and impact on customer satisfaction is important to the customer mission. Contact centers that have seen the most value have substantial investment in omnichannel technologies, as well as extensive KPI and SLA measurements for client satisfaction.

This expanded collaboration builds on our existing relationship with AWS and underscores Blue Prism's cloud-first intelligent automation strategy a three-pronged approach that includes flexible deployment to meet ever-evolving IT strategies; native integrations that combine process automation and smart workflows with cognitive technologies like machine learning, advanced analytics, natural language processing, and AI capabilities; and expanded delivery options for intelligent automation in the cloud that puts enterprises in control.

Blue Prism's collaboration with AWS includes a listing in AWS Marketplace, which incorporates Blue Prism on an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) instance with a set number of digital workers, plus connectors for Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend machine learning capabilities, as well as a Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) offering for existing customers.

Learn more
Explore our offerings in AWS Marketplace and start automating today. Find out more about how Blue Prism works with AWS.

Notes to editors:

Blue Prism is a global leader inenterprise robotic process automation (RPA) andintelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30%inthe Forbes Global 2,000,creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses.Our enterprise digitalrobots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work.To learn more visitwww.blueprism.comand follow us on Twitter@blue_prismand onLinkedIn.

2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-prism-announces-comprehensive-new-enterprise-contact-center-offering-with-amazon-connect-301293487.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

