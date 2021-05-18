Ally's first point-of-sale retail financing experience now available via Sezzle

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ally's first point-of-sale retail financing experience now available via Sezzle

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital lending offering gives shoppers longer loan term options as e-commerce rises

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Lending, the personal lending arm of Ally Bank, a subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), now offers its financing on retail payments platform Sezzle. The first integration of its type for Sezzle select shoppers can now choose to pay over time using Ally's longer-term, fixed-rate installment loans or Sezzle's buy-now-pay-later, installment offerings. Ally's financing extends to purchases up to $40,000 with 3-60-month terms.

Ally Lending, the personal lending arm of Ally Bank, a subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), will now offer its financing on retail payments platform Sezzle. Select shoppers can now choose to pay over time using Allys longer-term, fixed-rate installment loans or Sezzles buy-now-pay-later, installment offerings.

The launch comes at a time when e-commerce is on the rise. Consumers spent more than $800 billion shopping online with U.S. retailers last year, a 44% increase from 2019.1 As they spend, they are also embracing alternative payment options. Over the past year, the use of "buy now, pay later" among younger generations has increased significantly, up 17% for Gen Z and 21% for millennials.2 Sezzle's core product enables consumers to pay for retail goods over a six-week period with no interest or fees. Ally Lending's offerings will expand upon Sezzle's financing options, offering longer loan terms for higher ticket transactions.

"People expect to be able to pay over time when they check out," said Hans Zandhuis, head of Ally Lending. "By blending our fintech platform with the strong banking foundation of Ally Bank, we're now able to give people that option."

Ally Lending is available for purchases in categories such as home furnishings, jewelry and sporting goods. Shoppers using the Sezzle platform, which serves thousands of retailers, will see "financed by Ally" during checkout when an installment payment plan is available from Ally Lending.

"We're on a mission to financially empower the next generation," said Charlie Youakim, executive chairman and CEO of Sezzle. "With Ally Lending's personalized, flexible financing solutions now available on our platform, we're able to offer even more options for consumers to budget their purchases and responsibly pay for what they want and need."

To learn more, please visit allylending.com.

Sources:
1Digital Commerce 360, "Charts: How the coronavirus is changing ecommerce," Feb. 15, 2021.
2Logica, "The Future of Money 2020," "The Consumer Money Mindset in the Time of COVID-19, 2020."

About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial-services company with $181.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, we are relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial-services provider to our consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. We are one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offer a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Our award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, we offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Our robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

About Sezzle Inc.
Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over the spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up. This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 34,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For more information visit Sezzle.com.

Contact:

Marlee Murphy
Ally Lending Public Relations
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allys-first-point-of-sale-retail-financing-experience-now-available-via-sezzle-301292837.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment