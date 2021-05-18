Alt Legal Integrates Clarivate Data to Expand International Trademark Coverage

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alt Legal Integrates Clarivate Data to Expand International Trademark Coverage

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 18, 2021

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt Legal, Inc., an award-winning IP docketing software company, and Clarivate Plc (

NYSE:CLVT, Financial), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced a partnership to integrate CompuMark international trademark data into the Alt Legal platform. Through this alliance, users of Alt Legal will gain access to CompuMark and its 186 trademark databases, covering all jurisdictions in the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

As a result of this partnership, Alt Legal's software will now provide customers with updates for trademark filings and registrations in every jurisdiction. The integration will create more efficient workflows and with the new international expansion, Alt Legal will alert customers of changes to docketed trademarks and calculate renewal deadlines upon registration, saving customers time and reducing the risk of human error.

"Clients have long viewed Alt Legal as the premier docketing platform for US-centric portfolios and have been asking us to broaden our international reach," said Nehal Madhani, Alt Legal's CEO. "With our direct connections to the USPTO and CIPO and now our international integration for all remaining jurisdictions, we are answering that call," continued Madhani. "We are thrilled to take the reputation we've built around making trademark professionals' lives easier through automation, design, and support and combine it with CompuMark and its best-in-class international trademark data for complete international portfolio management."

"We share Alt Legal's vision of providing avenues to support trademark professionals in efficiently managing portfolios and making data-driven decisions with the highest degree of confidence," said Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate. "We are on a mission to empower companies across all industries to maximize value from their IP assets while minimizing risk. Alt Legal's customers will strongly benefit from the convenience of accessing CompuMark and its extensive trademark database of foreign jurisdictions directly from their dashboard. We applaud Alt Legal's continued focus on building automation into their platform."

About Alt Legal
Alt Legal is a distinctively different kind of IP docketing solution. We focus on making trademark professionals' lives easier. The platform goes beyond what IP professionals expect from legacy docketing systems, driving automation across all phases of the trademark lifecycle. Alt Legal has direct connections to the USPTO and CIPO and integrates CompuMark data for other jurisdictions to provide global coverage. Thousands of IP professionals benefit from our one-click reporting, smart email templates, personalized email reports, calendar sync, TEAS integration, 2(d) trademark watch, and collaboration tools. Best of all, our software is supported by our hands-on team of professionals who have years of industry expertise. For more information, please visit www.altlegal.com.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visitclarivate.com.

Alt Legal Media Contact:
Stacy Zinken, VP of Marketing
[email protected]

Clarivate Media Contact:
Sofia Nogues, Senior External Communications Manager
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alt-legal-integrates-clarivate-data-to-expand-international-trademark-coverage-301293223.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment