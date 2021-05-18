Logo
Progressive Leasing Donates to Pandemic Relief Efforts in India

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company will also match employee donations through its employee gift matching program

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store and e-commerce lease-to-own solutions owned by fintech holding company PROG Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial), has donated $25,000 to AmeriCares in support of their efforts to combat India's COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to a current AmeriCares matching program, the company's donation will result in $50,000 to provide life-saving equipment, protect health care workers, and educate community members on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across India.

Progressive Leasing is also matching all individual employee donations to AmeriCares through its employee gift matching program, which supports the company's efforts to drive corporate impact, social responsibility, and charitable giving.

"As COVID cases continue to decline in the US, India is in the midst of a critical emergency, with infection rates and deaths at alarming levels and millions of people with little to no access to medical education or services," said Steve Michaels, President and CEO of PROG Holdings, Progressive Leasing's parent company. "It's a heartbreaking situation that hits close to home for our employees with extended family in India, and for many of our customers. We are grateful to partner with AmeriCares to help provide support and education for the communities in India that need it most."

To honor one of the company's core values, "We Value People Above All Else," Progressive Leasing partners with global, national, and community outreach and non-profit programs. Employees also have the opportunity to nominate non-profit groups to receive company sponsored donations as part of its popular weekly charitable partner program.

About Progressive Leasing
Progressive Leasing is a leading provider of in-store, e-commerce, and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions that provide transparent and competitive payment options and flexible terms intended to help credit-challenged customers achieve merchandise ownership. The company has helped millions of consumers acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, mattresses, cell phones, and other products consumers need by utilizing a technology-based proprietary platform that provides instant decisioning results. Progressive Leasing is owned by PROG Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial), a fintech holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. More information on Progressive Leasing can be found on the company's website, https://progleasing.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Progressive Leasing, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progressive-leasing-donates-to-pandemic-relief-efforts-in-india-301293576.html

SOURCE Progressive Leasing

