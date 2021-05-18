BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Chad Van Den Top Senior Client Strategist in Boston

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Chad Van Den Top Senior Client Strategist in Boston

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 18, 2021

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Chad Van Den Top as Senior Client Strategist. Chad will advise ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, private equity and hedge fund principals, and their family offices with their comprehensive wealth structuring advice, including management of concentrated stock positions, estate planning strategies and family governance. Chad also works closely with foundations and endowments. Based in Boston, Chad reports to Vicary Graham, Regional President of the New England Region.

Chad Van Den Top headshot.

Chad joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Northern Trust where he was a Wealth Strategist in San Francisco, focused on providing wealth structuring advice to the firm's ultra-high-net-worth Silicon Valley clients and prospects. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Chad was a Trust & Estate Specialist with Merrill Lynch's trust company. In those roles, and in his current role, Chad draws upon his nearly ten years of experience as an attorney focused on transactions, tax and wealth transfer planning.

"Chad brings his deep experience serving Silicon Valley's wealth creators and their families to BNY Mellon in New England," said Graham. "His extensive knowledge of trust strategies and his experience delivering fiduciary solutions will support the delivery and execution of our Active Wealth program to clients and prospects."

Chad earned his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law, his LL.M. in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor's degree in Horticulture from Iowa State University.

Chad is an active member of the community. During his time in San Francisco, he drew upon his horticulture and investment background while serving as Investment Committee Chair of the San Francisco Botanical Garden and his passion around golf to support The First Tee, an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens. He looks forward to bringing his interests to similar causes in the New England area.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:
Ben Tanner
212-635-8676
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon Wealth Management)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-named-chad-van-den-top-senior-client-strategist-in-boston-301293481.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment