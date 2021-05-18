Logo
Coeptis Pharmaceuticals Enters into Exclusive Option Agreements with VyGen-Bio to Co-develop Technologies Designed to Improve the Treatment of CD38-Related Cancers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Technologies being developed from VyGen-Bio's Gene-Edited Antibody Resistant NK (GEAR-NK) Platform

PR Newswire

WEXFORD, Pa., May 18, 2021

WEXFORD, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vinings Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: NDYN), today announced entry into two separate exclusive option agreements with VyGen-Bio, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Vycellix, Inc., involving technologies being studied to potentially improve the treatment of CD38-related cancers. The technologies are CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy product being developed to protect CD38+ natural killer (NK) cells from destruction by anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro diagnostic tool being developed to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. Both technologies are being developed from VyGen-Bio's Gene-Edited Antibody Resistant NK (GEAR-NK) platform, which was discovered by scientists at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

The first option agreement involves co-development rights to CD38-GEAR-NK, which is an autologous, NK cell-based investigational therapeutic derived from a patient's own cells and gene-edited to enable combination therapy with anti-CD38 mAbs, potentially minimizing the risks and side effects from CD38-positive NK cell fratricide. The first indication is expected to be multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer of plasma cells. Per the option agreement, Coeptis has paid VyGen-Bio a non-refundable fee for the exclusive option to purchase the co-development rights to the technology. Coeptis has until December 31, 2021 to exercise the option and pay the specified exercise consideration.

The second option agreement involves co-development rights to CD38-Diagnostic, which is an investigational in vitro screening tool to potentially pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 mAb therapies, either as monotherapy or in combination with CD38-GEAR-NK. Per the option agreement, Coeptis has paid VyGen-Bio a non-refundable fee for the exclusive option to purchase the co-development rights to the technology. Coeptis has until December 31, 2021 to exercise the option and pay the specified exercise consideration.

"At Coeptis, we are focused on identifying and advancing technologies that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. "The option agreements with VyGen-Bio epitomize this business strategy as each technology may offer the potential to vastly improve the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia, by identifying those patients who are most likely to benefit from anti-CD38 mAbs and then potentially 'super charging' a patient's immune system by protecting CD38+ NK cells from destruction by anti-CD38 mAbs."

Mr. Mehalick continued, "We envision these agreements with VyGen-Bio to be an important step in support of our focus in cell and gene therapy."

About Coeptis Pharmaceuticals

Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vinings Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: NDYN), is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics and technologies that offer improvements to current therapies thereby improving patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio consists of and two clinical-stage drug candidates CPT1550 and CPT60621 and two approved drugs Conjupri (levamlodipine) tablets and Consensi (amlodipine and celecoxib) tablets. Additionally, Coeptis recently entered into two exclusive option agreements with VyGen-Bio, Inc., Inc. for co-development rights to a cell therapy technology and an in vitro diagnostic targeting CD38-related cancers which are being developed by VyGen-Bio. Coeptis' business model is designed around commercializing and furthering the development of its current product portfolio and maximizing the portfolio's value through in-license agreements, out-license agreements, and co-development relationships, as well as other strategic partnerships in new and exciting therapeutic areas such as auto-immune disease and oncology. Coeptis is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptispharma.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forwardlooking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

CONTACT
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Investors
Miriam Weber Miller
[email protected]

Media
David Schemelia
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coeptis-pharmaceuticals-enters-into-exclusive-option-agreements-with-vygen-bio-to-co-develop-technologies-designed-to-improve-the-treatment-of-cd38-related-cancers-301293485.html

SOURCE Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

