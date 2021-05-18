RE/MAX Celebrates Strong Franchise Growth in First Quarter

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC announced today that in the first quarter of 2021, the global real estate franchisor sold over 160 franchises and renewed over 270 brokerages. Earlier this month, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., the parent company of RE/MAX, announced in its first quarter 2021 earnings report that between January 1 and March 31, 2021, the company saw its largest year-over-year increase in agent count in over a decade, adding more than 8,000 real estate agents to the RE/MAX brand. During that period, RE/MAX also expanded the brand's presence in England, and further expanded to Wales.

Global RE/MAX agent count performance accelerated in the first quarter, growing more than 16% year over year in regions outside the U.S. and Canada and total agent count for the brand increased 6.4% to about 140,000 agents. Additionally, global growth during this timeframe included 102 franchises sold.

"We've grown at a rapid pace globally because there is an unmet need for experienced sales partners and professionals around the world," said Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Vice President of Global Development. "We already have a presence in many of the places our competitors want to go and the offices we have in these regions are building on their strong foundations and growing to meet this demand."

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, credits the franchisor's growth in the U.S. in part to several important recent additions to the company's value proposition. "We recently unveiled several new training programs, health care coverage, educational resources and enhancements to our technology suite so RE/MAX agents could leverage these unique competitive advantages to help them succeed in this incredibly tight market," he said. "We have a compelling franchise model that is not only well-suited to meet the needs of today's market but also adapt to the shifting trends in real estate for the future. It's something we've done for nearly 50 years."

In addition to significant agent growth and franchise sales achievements in 2021, RE/MAX, LLC was recently recognized for several franchise-related accolades by Entrepreneur Magazine, including: Being named a Fastest-Growing Franchise1 for the 8th straight year, and ranking #21 on the Top Franchises for Less Than $100,0002 list.

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with nearly 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 based on the number of new franchise units added from July 2019 through July 2020 provided by companies supplying a full Franchise Disclosure Document.

2 Based on statistical data as of July 2020 provided by companies supplying a Full Franchise Disclosure Document. Rankings based on size and growth, cost and fees, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

