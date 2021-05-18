Logo
Amyris Clean Beauty Consumer Brands Expand By Over 10,000 North American Retail Doors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 18, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it has obtained commitments for over 10,000 new doors at retail stores such as Sephora North America, CVS, KeHe North America, Loblaws Super Saver, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart Canada and Wegmans to sell Amyris clean beauty consumer products. Sales at these retailers are expected to start over the next two quarters.

Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.)

A consumer super cycle is accelerating demand for natural, sustainably sourced, products. Amyris's clean beauty brands are well positioned to respond to this significant consumer movement with a leading portfolio of beauty and personal care products.

Amyris is in a unique position among both biotechnology peers and personal care and beauty companies of being able to combine the power of its proprietary Lab-to-Market biotechnology platform with formulating and marketing a leading portfolio of natural, sustainably sourced, consumer brands consisting of Biossance, Pipette, Rose Inc., JVN, Terasana, and Costa Brazil.

"The quality, performance and positioning of Amyris's consumer brands has resulted in significant demand from retailers in North America focused on offering the best performing and most sustainable products in the health and beauty markets to consumers," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "Our biotechnology platform has a proven track record of manufacturing and commercializing sustainably produced ingredients and consumer products in greater numbers than any peer in the sector. Our consumer portfolio is designed for the consumer pull for clean, sustainable products to deliver great performance for their daily needs. Our store presence continues to expand, and we are now experiencing better than pre-COVID sales growth with our retail store partners while continuing our direct-to-consumer growth."

About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise promise of clean ingredients: Biossance clean beauty skincare, Pipette clean baby skincare, and Purecane, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris's expectation that a consumer super cycle is accelerating demand for its products and that its clean beauty brands are well-positioned to respond to this significant consumer movement. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to any delays or failures in the successful placement of products in new stores; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties (including in the supply chain), Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-clean-beauty-consumer-brands-expand-by-over-10-000-north-american-retail-doors-301293569.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

