Telit IoT Connectivity Solutions Help WITHmyDOC Expand Telehealth to More Patients and Physicians

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that WITHmyDOC is using Telit connectivity solutions for its RPM telehealth platform. This turnkey solution enables physicians to remotely monitor vital signs including weight, blood glucose, temperature, ECG, blood oxygen saturation, medication management, and blood pressure, all from the comfort and convenience of patient homes.

Short for Web-based Intelligence Transforming Healthcare, WITHmyDOC is overcoming one of the top barriers to wider telehealth adoption: internet service that's too slow, too expensive or simply unavailable, such as in rural areas. Roughly 25 percent of adults don't have broadband at home, with the number increasing to 40 percent for people 65 and older. That means many of the people who would benefit the most from telehealth senior citizens can't access it.

WITHmyDOC's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPMd) platform includes [email protected], a kit with devices that patients use at home to track vital signs. It also includes a tablet with an embedded cellular modem to connect the patient's devices to the internet. The patient or caregiver simply turns on the tablet, which then automatically finds the right mobile network, establishes a connection and enables the syncing of patient data from their devices. [email protected] also can receive data from most commercially available Bluetooth-enabled health and fitness wearables, such as smart watches.

"Early on, we realized that, even in today's connected world, a large portion of the patient population we serve does not have access to quality bandwidth. Telit's solution has allowed us to remain focused on our mission and expand acute homecare in rural areas of the community," said Richard Rodriguez, President, CEO and Co-Founder of WITHmyDOC.

[email protected] uses cellular to securely upload patient data to their physician. The cellular data plan and SIM are provided by Telit, freeing WITHmyDOC from the time and expense of comparing and choosing mobile operator plans and provisioning devices. Unlike Wi-Fi, a cellular connection is less vulnerable to hackers. That helps [email protected] maintain the high level of security required by HIPAA when dealing with patient level data. It also helps address the data security and privacy concerns that 33 percent of physicians say are a barrier to adoption.

Telit's connectivity solutions include OPTIMUS, which analyzes WITHmyDOC's data usage. It then assigns each SIM with the data plan that provides the right amount of bandwidth and the most cost-effective rate. That avoids bill shock and frees WITHmyDOC from the overhead expense of managing rate plans. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/connectivity-solutions/.

WITHmyDOC also uses Telit's IoT portal -- deviceWISE Cloud -- whose intuitive dashboards, charts, reports and other visual elements make it easy to manage each [email protected] unit. Telit's portal also provides tools for quickly diagnosing and resolving issues key for providing patients and physicians with reliable connectivity. That troubleshooting also is done entirely over the air, so the [email protected] unit doesn't have to be brought in for service.

"WITHmyDOC is leveraging cellular to knock down one of the biggest barriers to ubiquitous telehealth adoption: lack of internet access due to cost or unavailability," said Scott Ellis, Vice President Connectivity Sales for Americas, Telit. "Telit connectivity solutions make it fast, easy and cost-effective for WITHmyDOC to provision, manage and troubleshoot its innovative [email protected] devices."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

About WITHmyDOC

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., WITHmyDOC is a digital healthcare company offering [email protected], a remote patient monitoring (RPM) kit using a web-based intelligence platform to monitor patients and transmit real-time biometric data to healthcare providers to support both chronic disease management and telehealth visits. For more information visit www.withmydoc.com.

