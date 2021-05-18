3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

United Microelectronics Corp tops the list

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

If you are looking for bargain opportunities among U.S.-listed equities, then you may want to consider the following three stocks, as they meet the criteria just listed below:

  • A price-earnings ratio of less than 20.
  • A smaller enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio compared to the historical mean of the S&P 500 over the past seven years (which hovers 10.54 currently).
  • A solid dividend growth surpassing the S&P 500, which saw its dividends per share grow at a compound annual rate of about 2.8% over the past three years through March 31.

United Microelectronics Corp

The first stock that makes the cut is United Microelectronics Corp (

UMC, Financial), a Taiwanese semiconductor wafer foundry operator with sales primarily in the U.S., Europe, Taiwan and other Asian countries.

The stock closed at $8.17 per share on Monday for a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 (versus the industry median of 27.64) and an enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.96 (versus the industry median of 16.41).

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

United Microelectronics Corp currently pays annual dividends to its shareholders and has increased them by 17.2% every year over the past three years. The last payment of 13.6 cents per common share (up 44.7% from the previous distribution) was made on Aug. 12, 2020, for a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 1.67% as of May 17.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $11.96 per share.

Quest Diagnostics Inc

The second stock that qualifies is Quest Diagnostics Inc (

DGX, Financial), a Secaucus, New Jersey-based diagnostics and research services provider.

The stock closed at $132.01 per share on Monday for a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 10.02 (versus the industry median of 30.89) and an enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 (versus the industry median of 21.10).

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

Currently, Quest Diagnostics Inc pays a quarterly cash dividend of 62 cents per common share and has increased it by an annual average growth rate of 17.9% over the past three years. The most recent payment was issued on April 21 (up 10.71% from prior distribution) for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.74%, and a forward dividend yield of 1.88%, as of May 17.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $144.25 per share.

Whirlpool Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is Whirlpool Corp (

WHR, Financial), a Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliances global producer and marketer.

The stock closed at $245.52 per share on Monday for a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 (versus the industry median of 21.32) and an enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 (versus the industry median of 12.72).

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Currently, Whirlpool Corp pays dividends to its shareholders every quarter and it has increased them by 4.1% on average every year over the past three years. The last distribution, $1.25 per common share, was made on March 15, while the next one, $1.40 per common share, is scheduled for payment on June 15. Based on these data and Monday's closing price, the stock grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2% and a forward dividend yield of 2.28%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $263.60 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso