Tesla Stock Opening Up an Attractive Dip

Tesla Inc.'s ( TSLA, Financial) stock has traded down over 20% in the past month for various systemic and idiosyncratic reasons. We, however, think the stock's shaping up a brilliant opportunity to buy the dip. Both quantitative methods and market factors lead us to believe that selling the stock in the short term and rebuying in October would be a good strategy. Let's see why.

Scrutiny

Tesla's been under scrutiny due to lethargic decision-making. The company added more than $1 billion worth of bitcoin to its balance sheet without considering the fundamental value add, which is environmental sustainability. CEO Elon Musk has been out on a crypto journey whilst his attention should be on Tesla during a pivotal stage for the electric vehicle market.

Tech selloff

Tech stocks have sold off amid inflation fears. Inflation affects Tesla's products, which is bound to cost-cutting through innovation. The company is still considered a growth stock, which tend to get hit with high inflation. The latest Consumer Price Index report confirmed inflationary pressure.

The S&P 500 has been dragged lower by a tech selloff in the past month. Tech stocks have underperformed the broader market.

Scion put options

Michael Burry's Scion Capital initiated a 500,000-share Tesla put option in the last quarter.

Source - Whale Wisdom.

The Tesla positions comprise more than 39% of the fund's absolute exposure. Apart from the actual puts driving down the stock's price, the news could stimulate a global retail short as retail investors drove up the stock's price with call options during 2020.

Valuation

Tesla's stock actually trades below intrinsic value. We placed a current valuation on the stock as well as a 12-month price target.

1. Asset-based model:

Current fair value per share = ($555.68 billion - $12.51 billion + $17.14 billion - $847 million)/ 963.33 million = $580.76

The current fair value per share shows that Tesla's stock is marginally underpriced in the market.

2. Justified forward price-earnings ratio:

12-month price target = 578.20 x 5.55 = $3,209.01

By using GAAP price-earnings, we arrived at a price target, which has potential for more than 450% upside based on the company's fundamentals. In 2020, Ark Invesment's Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) argued that the stock will reach $3,000 and it's easy to see why if you're a fundamentalist.

Sell in May, return in October

There's a saying in finance that investors should "sell in May and go away." Historically speaking, the market is in a goldilocks or a bear state between May and October, where it then subsequently picks back up into a bull market. We think that growth stocks will pick back up in October and Tesla will be a prime candidate.

Final word

Tesla's stock is falling into a nice dip due to systemic issues as well as in-house scrutiny, as well as tactical short-selling. Once the stock has exited this turbulent period, it should reach its potential. Valuations show that the stock has tremendous upside potential and is currently undervalued. We think that a $3,000-plus price target might be too theoretical and that market factors should be considered. After looking at research reports from Zacks's Equity Research and TipRanks' Wall Street price target sample, we think our argument can be justified with a 12-month price target of around the $620 mark.

Disclosure: I am long Tesla.

