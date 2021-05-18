Logo
Michael Burry Shorts Tesla While Buying Oil and Shipping

A look at the value investor's 13F report

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

The latest 13F of Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management shows where the value investor was deploying his capital during the first three months of 2021.

The most prominent position in the filing, in my opinion, was a short on Tesla (TSLA). The filing revealed the value investor had around 800,000 Tesla puts at the end of March.

Disclaimer

I should note that 13F reports are backward-looking. So, Scion may have owned a large number of Tesla puts at the end of March, but that does not mean Burry is still short the company.

Burry's option trading

Interestingly, it would appear that this value investor, who was made famous by the film "The Big Short," was making heavy use of options in his trading during the last quarter.

Figures show that the total value of equity holdings owned by Scion at the end of March was $116 million. Including the market value of options positions, the firm managed $1.35 billion in securities that must be noted on the 13F.

As well as Tesla, the manager was also short the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF with puts and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF.

Burry also owned calls on Alphabet Inc. Class C shares (

GOOG, Financial), Facebook Inc (FB, Financial), the ProShares Trust UltraShort Lehment 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT, Financial) and Kraft Heinz Co.(KHC, Financial).

Looking at these positions, I speculate that Burry was likely betting on a significant increase in interest rates, betting against overvalued tech stocks in general and going long on the most established tech names. Over the past three months, the ProShares Trust UltraShort Lehment 20+ Year Treasury ETF has returned nearly 18%.

Value investments

Moving on to the common stocks Burry was buying and selling in the quarter, the value investor increased his holding in CoreCivic Inc. (

CXW, Financial) by 10% and upped the stake in Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA, Financial) by 35%.

The most significant new addition was a holding in Zymeworks Inc (

ZYME, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Burry acquired 281,000 shares in this business, making it the third-largest holding in the portfolio with a 7.6% portfolio weight.

He also initiated a new position in CVS Health Corp (

CVS, Financial). The addition of 110,000 shares made it the fifth-largest common stock position in the portfolio with a 7.1% portfolio weight.

There was an interesting trend in positions across the rest of the portfolio. It would appear that the value investor was attracted to companies in the oil and gas and shipping sectors. For example, Scion now holds positions in Occidental Petroleum (

OXY, Financial), Helmerich & Payne (HP) and Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS, Financial).

As well as these companies, Burry has added Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (

GNK, Financial), Golden Ocean Grp (GOGL) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to his portfolio.

All of these companies are engaged in some form of shipping. Golden Ocean is a Norway-based dry bulk shipping company, which was created as part of a demerger from Frontline (FRO) in 2004. It is 35% owned by the Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen.

Meanwhile, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading provider of international seaborne drybulk transportation services, transporting everything from iron ore to grain and steel.

Shipping companies could benefit this year from rising rates in the industry, which has been disrupted significantly by the Coronavirus crisis. Increasing demand for raw materials could also provide a tailwind.

Finally, figures suggest that after years of oversupply, the shipping industry is finally starting to see some kind of rationalization. The number of new vessels on order has been steadily declining over the past few years, removing the potential of oversupply in the next few years, which could add further support to rates. This could be of interest to the value investor, who has always specialized in finding hidden value on companies' balance sheets.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

Author's Avatar
Rupert is a committed value investor and regularly writes and invests following the principles set out by Benjamin Graham. He is the editor and co-owner of Hidden Value Stocks, a quarterly investment newsletter aimed at institutional investors. Rupert holds qualifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the CFA Society of the UK. He covers everything value investing for ValueWalk and other sites on a freelance basis.