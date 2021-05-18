American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in Virtual Meetings Hosted by Piper Sandler





American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors in a virtual forum hosted by Piper Sandler on Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9, 2021.









The investor material to be used in the meeting will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFGs website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the meeting.









About American+Financial+Group%2C+Inc.









American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. On January 27, 2021, AFG announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its annuity business to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Great American Insurance Groups roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.





