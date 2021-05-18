Sonos Announces Participation at Upcoming Morgan Stanley Conference





Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Patrick Spence, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Patrick will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:15 am ET. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Sonos investor relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sonos.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fdefault.aspx%23section%3Devents-and-presentations.









About Sonos









Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the worlds leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005748/en/