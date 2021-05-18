Logo
Supermarket Chain Checks Out Celebros Search by Bridgeline

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a popular Indonesian supermarket chain has chosen Celebros to reinvent their online shopping experience.

Established in 1997, the company started its operations by opening its first supermarket with a franchise arrangement from the United States counterpart. Later, the company made improvements and adjustments to the store to suit the market and lifestyle of customers in Indonesia. In 2010, the company separated from its franchise agreement and obtained a license to use the brand in Indonesia. The supermarkets parent company currently operates 48 stores, including 16 branches of the original supermarket.

The company was told to look into Celebros in order to improve their shoppers online experience. Celebros will be able to deliver a seamless shopping experience for the Indonesian market by improving product recommendations and raising their average order value with intelligent search.

This is an exciting opportunity for us to help a growing business reach an even larger audience online, said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. We know that our technologies will help drive more traffic and boost their online sales.

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
[email protected]

