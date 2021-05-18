Tyler Technologies Named a Top Workplace in Colorado





Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has been named to The Denver Post Top+Workplaces+2021 list, marking the first time its Lakewood, Colorado, office is recognized as a top workplace in the area. Tyler is included on the midsized companies list alongside 54 other companies.









We are thrilled to be recognized on The Denver Post Top Workplaces list for the first time, said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. Our Lakewood team is proud to live and work in the greater Denver area supporting our public sector clients. They join many Tyler offices who have been recognized for maintaining a strong and unique local team culture and demonstrating accountability, integrity, focus, inclusion, community and growth each day as we empower the public sector to create smarter, safer, and stronger communities.









This marks the 10th year that The Denver Post has partnered with Energage to rank the top workplaces in Colorado. The programs foundation is a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture, which includes questions on workplace coaching, engagement, leadership, and performance. More than 2,400 employers in the region were invited to have their employees take the survey this year.









Tyler is recognized alongside other midsized companies from various industries, including real estate, finance, nonprofit, insurance, and technology. Overall, 150 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces this year.









Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.





