Zouk Group Unveils Unmatched Talent Roster For Ayu Dayclub And Zouk Nightclub At Resorts World Las Vegas, Reveals Sunday Concept Party

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group announced an exciting roster of talent set to perform at the highly anticipated resort's Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub debuting Independence Day Weekend. The impressive lineup of diverse talent will join previously announced resident DJs Zedd and Tisto set to perform at the property's immersive nightlife and daylife venues throughout the year.

Matched with one-of-a-kind technology, design and hospitality, Zouk Group will offer guests unparalleled experiences unlike anything on the Las Vegas Strip. The diverse lineup of talent, spanning a variety of music genres, will feature headlining artists including:

Becky G

DJ Snake

Madison Beer

In addition to the above, Zouk Group will provide endless entertainment with a rotating roster of special event performances by featured artists including:

Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien

and Cash Cash

Charly Jordan

DJ Ruckus

Dee Jay Silver

Gareth Emery

Jonas Blue

Louis The Child

Madds

R3hab

DJ Tay James

The unmatched roster will provide can't-miss performances throughout the summer at Ayu Dayclub both during the day and throughout the night for special nighttime programming called Ayu Nights as well as sets at Zouk Nightclub when the venue debuts this fall.

On July 4, Zouk Group will also debut, Moonbeam a day-to-night Sunday concept party at Ayu Dayclub that will transport guests from the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip to a tropical oasis. Inspired by idyllic events of popular party destinations like Tulum and Ibiza, the party will be energized by the sun in the afternoon and powered by the moon into the evening and late night, offering a unique experience with special performances and themed activations like hair braid bars, art installations, retail opportunities, shareable photo moments and more.

Artists set to headline Moonbeam include:

Blondish

CamelPhat

Disclosure

Duke Dumont

Eli & Fur

Green Velvet

Jamie Jones

MK

Peggy Gou

Purple Disco Machine

Sita Abelln

The Martinez Brothers

Zen Freeman

ZHU

"Zouk Group continues to plant its flag as a pioneer in the nightlife industry, showcasing the best talent over the past 30 years at our venues, and the diverse music lineup at Resorts World Las Vegas is no exception," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "We can't wait to bring our entertainment philosophy to Las Vegas and introduce the Zouk Group experience to the U.S. for the first time."

Zouk Group is Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company and has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 29 years. Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort.

Performance dates and ticket information are now available at zoukgrouplv.com/events. For updates, follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram or Twitter.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas isSharecare Health Security VERIFIEDwithForbes Travel Guide,a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place.Formore information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visitwww.genting.com.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board Genting-owned cruise ship, and soon to come, Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

