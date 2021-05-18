Logo
Upwork Introduces Talent Scout™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Upwork (Nasdaq: UPWK), the worlds work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today announced the launch of Talent+Scout%26trade%3B, a recruiting solution that connects companies with pre-vetted expert talent selected from the Upwork platform by specialized Upwork recruiters. Talent Scout represents an additional way to access and engage talent and is part of Upworks ongoing focus on offering a dynamic, one-stop online talent solution serving customers' full spectrum of talent needs.



Talent Scout is currently available for clients located in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Israel. It will be available to additional countries soon.



The pandemic has changed the way the world works and theres no going back, said Upwork Chief Product and Experience Officer Sam Bright. Companies have experienced the tremendous benefits of working remotely and accessing a global pool of remote freelancers on Upwork. In parallel, weve heard from companies that their different business and service needs may necessitate different ways of partnering with remote freelancers. This is why we have built a complete ecosystem that empowers companies to work any way they want on Upwork, most recently with the launch of Talent Scout. Im excited for remote freelancers and clients to experience this additional opportunity to take their careers and businesses to the next level.



Talent Scout Helps Clients Drive Impact Faster



When companies need to quickly scale their teams, Talent Scout is the answer. Talent Scout offers hiring managers hands-on recruiting assistance without the expensive price tag of a traditional staffing agency. Upworks specialized recruiters work with clients to identify their hiring and project goals, and tap into Upworks vast network of high-skilled freelancers to deliver a shortlist of top-tier talent ready to start working immediately. Talent are pre-vetted for hard and soft skills in the web, mobile, and software development, design and creative, and sales and marketing categories. With a personalized dashboard, clients are in control; they can easily view curated profiles with the ability to comment, select, or pass on scouted talent.



Talent Scout is the latest in a suite of Upwork services that empowers clients to reimagine who does the work and how it gets done. Hiring managers can start posting jobs and connect with talent right away with Talent+Marketplace%26trade%3B, choose projects off the shelf with upfront pricing and get moving on mission-critical work with Project+Catalog%26trade%3B, or leverage the Enterprise+Suite platform for hiring, managing programs, and scaling talent that has been cleared for legal compliance.



According to Matt Almeida, Founder and CEO of Screening Intelligence and early customer of Talent Scout, I leveraged Talent Scout to quickly find the right highly-skilled back-end developer for my company and I am thrilled with the results. In fact, Ive extended the contract multiple times which has helped us scale according to our critical business needs and drive impact even faster."



Talent Scout Matches the Most Highly Skilled Talent on Upwork with Exclusive Roles



For Upworks most esteemed independent professionals, Talent Scout offers flexibility, control, and a powerful new way to earn. With Talent Scout, the most highly skilled professionals can spend less time looking through jobs and more time doing the work they love. Upworks recruiters invite scouted talent to exclusive high value roles not publicly available with some of Upworks top clientsfrom ambitious start-ups to recognizable brands. Talent can easily start the submission process and be guided through skills certification and vetting, and view interview requests via a proposal dashboard.



I have been an Upwork freelancer for over nine years and Im excited about the impact Talent Scout is already having on my career, says Anish Bhatia, a developer on Upwork. My recruiter took the time to get to know my strengths and as a result, connected me with a few high-quality clients. Because the opportunities come to me, I can spend less time looking through jobs and more time actually doing the work I love.



For more information on Talent Scout, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.upwork.com%2Fstaffing%2F



About Upwork



Upwork is the worlds work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

