Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI, Financial), a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. EST.









A live webcast and replay of the virtual fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com%2Finvestors.









About Motorola Solutions









Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.









MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2021 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005145/en/