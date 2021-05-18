Logo
PROS and Diggintravel Redefine the End-to-End Travel Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered+solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced outcomes from the inaugural Airline+Digital+Retailing+Academy, conducted in collaboration with Diggintravel. Airlines from around the globe participated in the comprehensive 5-week training and certification+program focusing on how to utilize technology to transform the digital customer experience and fuel post-pandemic recovery. Learnings from the ground-breaking digital course reinforced greater, faster experimentation is essential for defining highly personalized, end-to-end digital travel experiences that ultimately meet passenger preferences.



The advent of new technologies continues to evolve traveler expectations forcing airlines to catch up and meet current demands while anticipating new digital trends. Cohesive, compelling end-to-end digital travel experiences can only be delivered if airline professionals across product, eCommerce, marketing, ancillary and revenue management teams have a holistic, data-informed view of the customer.



To engage travelers and generate demand, PROS and Diggintravel curated curriculum around the top key initiatives airlines need to drive end-to-end digital transformation:





  2. Pricing control across all channels to align with passenger needs





  3. Digital self-service technology to reduce the burden on the already depleted customer service departments





  4. Customer data insights and analysis to best understand passenger demand and inform revenue forecasts





  5. Consolidated supplier network and renegotiated contracts to achieve incremental cost-savings





  6. New product offerings, ancillaries, or repackaging of existing offerings to yield new revenue streams





Airlines that invest the most in listening to and understanding their customers will have the best foundation for success in 2021 and beyond, said PROS Vice President, Principal-Travel Retail, IATA+Air+Think+Tank+member and academy+instructor Mike Slone. For airlines to succeed in this post-pandemic era, they must be committed to ongoing research and consistent processes that will allow them to understand every travel persona, targeted scenario and complex journey.



The Academy boasts a unique format designed to take attendees on a learning journey while providing direct access to well-known industry experts and dedicated mentors. The interactive course includes a mix of instruction, case study work, discussion and networking with follow-on options for more in-depth learning.



There is an immense opportunity and responsibility for airlines to listen, change and innovate if they are to generate new revenue streams under volatile conditions today or in the future, said Founder of Diggintravel Iztok Franko. The Academy is determined to support airlines by focusing on experimentation and continuous innovation, exploring UX and digital strategy as a research strategy tool to ultimately increase revenues and broaden business models.



Learn more about the Airline+Digital+Retailing+Academy, and how PROS is supporting the recovery and sustainability of the airline industry through scholarships to select applicants.



About PROS



PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered+solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.



Forward-looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005016/en/

Please Login to leave a comment

