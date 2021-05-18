Global Corporate Legal Experts Join Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit to Discuss Post-Pandemic Legal and Regulatory Compliance Best Practices for Enterprises





Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the addition of an expert panel of corporate Chief Legal and Compliance Officers to speak at its Spring+2021+COVID-19%3A+Road+to+Recovery+%28R2R%29. The virtual leadership summit, taking place May 26-27, will host the Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of prominent companies including pharmaceutical giant Moderna, computer software and artificial intelligence (AI) innovator Nuance Communications, and biotech leader Ardelyx, sharing their vast legal experience, research, and best practices. These experts on corporate compliance will discuss topics such as the changing face of the legal department in times of global crisis; developing fresh approaches to maintaining the resilience of your business through strategic pivots and more agile decision-making; and navigating what will likely be persistent disruption in the years ahead.





The two-day symposium will feature keynote addresses from 42nd+President+of+the+United+States+Bill+Clinton, Chairman+and+Editor-In-Chief+of+Forbes+Media%2C+Steve+Forbes, and former+United+States+Secretary+of+State+Dr.+Madeleine+K.+Albright, and include presentations from world leaders, health experts and C-suite executives from cross-industry and geography.









With the business landscape undergoing constant and unpredictable change, in-house counsel will continue to drive stability and value, not simply act as legal advisers, said Elliot Mark, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Everbridge. Our discussion represents a rare opportunity for general counsel and compliance officers to reflect on the lessons learned from the pandemic and carry them into 2021 and beyond.









Everbridge Symposium Panel: Navigating the Post COVID Era From the Legal & Compliance Standpoint









The general counsel and compliance position became more strategic over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, as in-house lawyers took a bigger role in policymaking at the highest levels of their organizations. The following speakers will join Everbridge General Counsel and panel moderator Elliot+Mark for a discussion on how the pandemic led to new compliance requirements for businesses and how to help ensure a safe return to work from a legal standpoint:















Lori Henderson, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Moderna, Inc.









Wendy Cassity, Chief Legal Officer, Nuance Communications, Inc.









Daina Selvig, Chief Compliance Officer, Ardelyx, Inc.













The multi-year Everbridge symposium series offers global leaders a valuable forum to exchange best practices on how to protect people and business assets; build back and grow revenue streams; increase business resiliency; and mitigate potential threats like IT outages, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events. Speakers and participants represent all sectors of society from business and government, community organizations and advocacy groups, to science, medicine, transportation, sports & entertainment, and academia.









Last year, Everbridge+welcomed+President+George+W.+Bush, Anthony Fauci, MD, Scott Gottlieb, MD, Sanjay Gupta, MD, U.S. General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, among others, to serve as keynote speakers. The COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R)virtual leadership summits attracted more than 40,000 participants including government officials, healthcare experts and senior executives from 150 countries, as well as participants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mayo Clinic, Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Humana, IBM, and others.









To register for the Everbridge Spring 2021 COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery Symposium, click+here.









