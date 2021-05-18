HCA Healthcare Announces $50 Million Fund to Provide Grants in 25 Communities It Serves





HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nations leading healthcare providers, today announced that the HCA Healthcare Foundation has established a $50 million community impact fund designed to support innovative initiatives focused on addressing high priority community needs and health equity. Called the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, the positive impact fund will initially provide grants to nonprofit organizations in 25 communities where HCA Healthcare has a presence, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Palm Beach, Tampa, Tallahassee, Orlando, Kansas City, Denver, Austin, San Antonio and Asheville, with plans to expand to additional markets.









The Healthier Tomorrow Fund will provide opportunities to make a lasting, meaningful impact in the communities where our colleagues live and serve, said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. For more than 50 years, HCA Healthcare has been caring for communities. By working together with nonprofit agencies, this fund will provide an opportunity to focus on high priority needs, health equity, and do more for our communities than we can do separately.









Funding the Healthier Tomorrow Fund at the HCA Healthcare Foundation is one example of the many ways HCA Healthcare is making a positive impact in the communities it serves. In 2020, HCA Healthcare provided more than $3.4 billion in uncompensated care and incurred $4.1 billion in federal, state and local taxes. Additionally, HCA Healthcare continues to invest in the ongoing education and development of its colleagues and, as an enterprise, contributed $45 million to community organizations in 2020.









An anchor institution in Middle Tennessee, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has established deep relationships with more than 200 agencies in the area through collaboration, grant making, board member placement, volunteer service and thought partnership. Since its founding in 1982, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has distributed more than $231 million in grants. Funding the Healthier Tomorrow Fund will further expand HCA Healthcares philanthropy in additional communities that it serves.









"Family & Children's Service is a proud, long-standing partner of HCA Healthcare, where together we have initiated and supported a variety of initiatives to improve and strengthen the community in Middle Tennessee," said Michael McSurdy, president and CEO of Family & Children's Service. "We appreciate that HCA Healthcare thinks of us as a thought leader, as it relates to meeting community need."









Through the initial $50 million investment, the Healthier Tomorrow Fund will support partnerships with health and workforce related nonprofits along with charities that have evidenced-based programs that address community needs and health equity related to its focus areas. The HCA Healthcare Foundation will operate the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, and up to $5 million will be distributed in its first year.









In addition, HCA Healthcare will continue its established enterprise-wide partnerships with leading organizations to improve health and well-being, including March of Dimes, American Red Cross, The Jason Foundation and other national organizations.









