OXO Introduces New Line, OXO Outdoor

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OXO, the award-winning consumer brand from the Housewares segment of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), today announced the launch of a new line to its catalog of products: OXO Outdoor. Expanding OXO's portfolio of tools and gadgets beyond the home, the line brings the durability and thoughtful, universal design of OXO's iconic products to create better outdoor cooking and clean-up experiences. OXO Outdoor is launching exclusively with retail partner REI and will be available on REI.com and at REI stores across the country beginning May 2021.

For over 30 years, OXO has been a trusted brand that makes the everyday better, creating thoughtfully designed tools that help make tasks and chores around the home easier: cooking, baking, food storage and organization, coffee and tea brewing, cleaning and baby care. With OXO Outdoor, OXO saw an opportunity to provide quality cooking and cleaning tools that make outdoor experiences better, identifying an un-met need for tools on par with other outdoor equipment. OXO's sister brand Hydro Flask is a leader in the outdoor hydration and gear channels. Its strong retail relationship with REI, combined with deep understanding of the market, provided OXO the perfect opportunity to enter the outdoor category.

From casual day and car campers to experienced trail enthusiasts, OXO Outdoor brings a selection of durable tools to meet the unique needs of campsite kitchens, without compromise in quality or experience. OXO Outdoor is launching an initial assortment of ten products, a curated collection of items from OXO's catalog that are best suited for the outdoors and carefully selected by OXO and REI, including sturdy grilling and cleaning tools, a portable and durable cutting board, a comfortable can opener, knife with protective sheath, and a shatterproof French press coffee maker.

REI and OXO will continue to share insights on customer needs to improve the outdoor kitchen experience and intend to develop and roll-out a thoughtful assortment of new, innovative tools for year two and beyond. Product development insights gleaned from REI's co-op community of camping enthusiasts help to identify opportunities for better outdoor cooking tools and experiences through focus groups and rounds of hands-on testing at campsites.

OXO began to prioritize the outdoors in March 2020, as it officially joined 1% for the Planet, a global community of brands giving back to environmental nonprofits driving positive impact. OXO committed to give back 1% of annual sales to select non-profit organizations that champion environmental causes, providing millions of dollars of funds and resources to organizations that are addressing some of the most pressing environmental issues of the day. Now, OXO is proud to be 1% for the Planet's leading housewares brand and largest corporate donor.

"At OXO, we're always searching for ways to make consumers' lives better," says Larry Witt, President of Helen of Troy Housewares. "Our research showed that outdoor focused consumers were not provided access to high quality, functional cooking tools designed for the outdoors, and as a result many used worn or retired tools from their homes. OXO is creating better gear for better outdoor cooking and cleaning experiences, uniquely framed for campers and their needs. The creation of the new OXO Outdoor line has broad and exciting implications for our brand new challenges to tackle, new experiences to improve another proof point of OXO making every day better."

"As more people turn to the outdoors to reconnect and unwind with friends and family, we recognize the importance of offering products to help them elevate their experience," said Melissa Paul, REI senior merchandising category manager. "We're thrilled to offer the OXO Outdoor collection to our customers first, and we are excited for what's next as we work together to solve a unique challenge in the camp space. It makes a lot of sense for us to partner with brands like OXO, already known for designing great kitchen tools, to help us bring the best of the indoors, outside."

The OXO Outdoor collection will initially be sold exclusively at REI starting in May 2021, and includes:

OXO Outdoor Flexible Silicone Utensil 2-Piece Set : This two-piece silicone utensil set features high-heat resistant construction ideal for camp stove cooking. MSRP $16.95

: This two-piece silicone utensil set features high-heat resistant construction ideal for camp stove cooking. MSRP OXO Outdoor Grilling Turner and Tongs Set : Durable duo fit for any grilling adventure, with a built-in bottle opener for campsite convenience. MSRP $19.95

: Durable duo fit for any grilling adventure, with a built-in bottle opener for campsite convenience. MSRP OXO Outdoor Can and Bottle Opener : Comfortable, dependable design for effortless opening. MSRP $14.95

: Comfortable, dependable design for effortless opening. MSRP OXO Outdoor Campsite Squeeze Bottle Set : A reusable solution for storing, mixing, measuring, and dispensing cooking oil, condiments, syrup, soap, and more in camp kits. MSRP $9.95

: A reusable solution for storing, mixing, measuring, and dispensing cooking oil, condiments, syrup, soap, and more in camp kits. MSRP OXO Outdoor Steady Surface Cutting Board: Dependable, double-sided design for stability in any camp kitchen setup. MSRP $11.95

Dependable, double-sided design for stability in any camp kitchen setup. MSRP OXO Outdoor Pots and Pans Scraper : Efficiently clear leftover food, grease and grime from dishes and cookware with one handy tool. MSRP $5.95

: Efficiently clear leftover food, grease and grime from dishes and cookware with one handy tool. MSRP OXO Outdoor Cast Iron Grill Pan Brush : Tough enough to tackle cast iron and carbon steel cookware, gentle enough for non-stick pots and pans. Scrubs without soap or detergent to help preserve seasoning and protect surfaces. MSRP $9.95

: Tough enough to tackle cast iron and carbon steel cookware, gentle enough for non-stick pots and pans. Scrubs without soap or detergent to help preserve seasoning and protect surfaces. MSRP **COMING SOON** OXO Outdoor Campgrounds French Press : With a shatterproof Tritan Renew carafemade from 50% certified recycled contentsthe OXO Outdoors Campground French Press has a better-for-the-planet design for better coffee, anywhere. MSRP $24.95

: With a shatterproof Tritan Renew carafemade from 50% certified recycled contentsthe OXO Outdoors Campground French Press has a better-for-the-planet design for better coffee, anywhere. MSRP **COMING SOON** OXO Outdoor 8-inch Chef's Knife with Protective Sheath : Sharp, durable, and comfortable camp kitchen essential with a protective sheath that keeps knife safe and helps retain blade edge. MSRP $14.95

: Sharp, durable, and comfortable camp kitchen essential with a protective sheath that keeps knife safe and helps retain blade edge. MSRP **COMING SOON** OXO Outdoor Griddle Turner: Durable, professional-grade turner is the perfect partner for grill pans, griddles, and cast-iron cooktops. MSRP $13.95

Visit REI.com for up-to-date product availability and information.

About OXO

For over 30 years, OXO has been globally recognized for its groundbreaking, award-winning universal product design. Starting with the iconic OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler in 1990, OXO has paired innovation and purpose to create tools and gadgets that make everyday living better, every day. Today, OXO makes products that span several home categories: cooking, baking, cleaning, storage and organization, coffee, baby. The brand has won over 100 design awards worldwide; its products reside in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. OXO consistently challenges convention, solving problems and anticipating needs with thoughtful, modern design solutions. OXO is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, committing 1% of their annual sales to support environmental nonprofits. Learn more about how OXO is making the everyday better at www.oxo.com .

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com .

