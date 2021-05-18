Logo
Infortrend's EonStor CS Scale-out NAS Perfectly Suits Medical PACS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, May 18, 2021

TAIPEI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, developed EonStor CS scale-out NAS to perfectly suit medical PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) by satisfying its requirements of high file OPS and high throughput for random read requests of medical images as well as by providing highly expandable capacity to store continuously increasing patients' data.

The giant amounts of high-resolution digital image data produced in medical diagnostics require a storage solution able to provide fast access to patients' data and safely store expanding medical archives. Thus, a reliable, high-performance and easily managed storage system is essential in medical institutions. Infortrend's EonStor CS storage caters to such demand, especially for the growing medical data management of medical PACS.

EonStor CS (CS) scale-out NAS can linearly increase performance and expand capacity up to 100+PB by adding more nodes. Deploying CS solution allows hospitals to address the sheer volumes of ever-growing medical data. With high file access performance, CS lets doctors find and open required medical images almost instantaneously. Moreover, CS system provides complete data protection and high availability to ensure integrity of medical data and prevent PACS downtime from hard disk or storage system failures. For easy system management, CS comes with a centralized management software EonOne, which allows users to monitor and manage the entire cluster via web-browser.

"For modern medical organizations, CS is an ideal basis for deploying PACS with I/O-intensive workloads, as it provides exceptional read performance for medical file access, simple management, and high storage capacity, helping doctors provide high-quality medical services for their patients," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor CS

Learn more about Storage for Healthcare

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infortrends-eonstor-cs-scale-out-nas-perfectly-suits-medical-pacs-301292360.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

