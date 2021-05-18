Logo
Magal Security Systems Ltd. ("Magal") to Report First Quarter Results on Monday, May 24, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YEHUD, Israel, May 18, 2021

YEHUD, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (Nasdaq: MAGS), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, will report financial results for its 2021 first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 24, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13719269.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779
Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247
UK Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429

The call will begin promptly at: 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time.

The conference call will also be webcast live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144686.

A replay link of the call will be available at www.magalsecurity.com on May 24, 2021 after 1:00 pm Eastern time through June 7, 2021 at 11:59 pm Eastern time.

Replay Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13719269

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries - under some of the most challenging conditions. Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis, our, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems), Symphony - our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

For more information:

Magal Security Systems Ltd.:
Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO
+972-3-539-1421
[email protected]
www.magalsecurity.com

IR Contact:

Brett Maas
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
+1-646-536-7331
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magal-security-systems-ltd-magal-to-report-first-quarter-results-on-monday-may-24-2021-301293811.html

SOURCE Magal Security Systems, Ltd.

