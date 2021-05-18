Midea Keeps it "Real Cool" with the New Duo Inverter Portable Air Conditioner

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather starts to warm up across the country, more and more people are looking for ways to keep their homes cooler especially those without central air conditioning or the ability to use a window unit. While portable air conditioners are oftentimes convenient, they can also leave consumers feeling frustrated. According to extensive consumer research conducted by Midea, the world's number one air treatment brand**, consumers are most concerned with long cooling time, short cooling distance and not cooling as well as they claim.

Midea's research and development team challenged the status-quo and created the Midea Duo an innovative inverter portable air conditioner to provide consumers with a real cool through a smart and simple solution for 2x stronger and faster cooling. The Midea Duo's industry-first hose-in-hose design shuts the heat out and lets the cool in. The hose-in-hose design forms a balanced air circulation indoors, effectively preventing hot air from seeping into the room through gaps around the windows. It also offers a variety of benefits including faster and further cooling, over 40 percent energy savings and ultra-quiet operation.*

"At the heart of the business, Midea strives to deliver easy-to-use products that solve common consumers problems in order to make their lives easier," said Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America Corp. "Portable air conditioners have left people feeling dissatisfied for far too long, and we at Midea are proud to revolutionize the way people keep their homes cool. People shouldn't sacrifice quality and performance capabilities for portability, and with the Duo they won't have to."

INDUSTRY-FIRST HOSE-IN-HOSE DESIGN

Unlike other portable air conditioners, the Midea Duo features a unique industry-first hose design with dual chambers one to shut the heat out, and one to lock the cool in. The unique hose design leads to the kind of powerful and efficient cooling that a stationary unit delivers. Its smart, built-in hose design streamlines the installation process and allows for hassle-free storage.

POWERFUL COOLING

Unlike others on the market, the Midea Duo features a dynamic air duct system that amplifies the airflow for high-velocity, long-range air projection. The Midea Duo shuts the heat out, leading to 2x stronger, faster and further cooling indoors. It can blow cool air up to 26 feet away, reaching every corner of your home and cools more than 2 times faster. And with a 102-flexible vent, the Midea Duo provides more flexibility in changing the airflow direction, offering immersive cooling providing even cooling throughout the room.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

The Duo was designed with energy efficiency in mind. Thanks to its variable speed inverter technology, the Duo cools more with less electricity than traditional portable units. It saves more than 40 percent energy compared to the U.S federal standard. Additionally, the Midea Duo boasts a sound level as low as 42dB when cooling, making it unnoticeable in most spaces and almost as quiet as a library. With smart control features via the Midea Air app or by voice assistant with the Google Assistant and Alexa, easily adjust the temperature of the AC without getting off the couch.

The Midea Duo is available now on Amazon.com. For more information on the Midea Duo or the company's full range of residential air conditioners and appliances, please visit Midea.com .

*Compared to traditional portable air conditioners

*"Source Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data"

ABOUT MIDEA

It's time to make yourself at home. Midea America, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is the U.S. subsidiary of Midea,(SZ:000333) a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company that offers one of the most comprehensive ranges in the home appliance industry and the world's number 1 brand of air-treatment products.*, Midea America's lineup of innovative home products include air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, large cooking appliances, kitchen appliances, floor care and more. For more information, visit Midea at www.midea.com .

*Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 16ed

