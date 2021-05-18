Logo
New Reynolds Kitchens® Pink Butcher Paper With Slide Cutter Takes Meat Smoking To The Next Level

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Maker of trusted household products expands portfolio with nationwide launch of new pink butcher paper with easy-to-use slide cutter

PR Newswire

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 18, 2021

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Kitchens, makers of trusted household products like Reynolds Kitchens Parchment Paper with SmartGrid and Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liners, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of new Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper with Slide Cutter!

Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper

Created with both seasoned pitmasters and everyday meat smoking enthusiasts in mind, Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper is a high-quality, FDA-compliant butcher paper that protects the crisp bark that all meat smoking enthusiasts work hard to achieve, while sealing in moisture for tender, juicy smoked meats.

Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper is a total game-changer in the meat smoking process. Unlike any other butcher paper on the market, Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper has an easy-to-use slide cutter attached to a sturdy dispenser box for quick handling and smooth, clean cuts (patent pending). Unbleached and unwaxed, Reynolds Kitchens Pink Butcher Paper is designed for cooking low and slow. This 40- lb. strong butcher paper is resistant to leaks and tears. It's also great for serving smoked feasts on, just like barbecue restaurants.

"Reynolds Kitchens is dedicated to finding better solutions for all types of cooking, both indoors and outdoors," said Danielle Chandler, vice president of marketing for Reynolds Consumer Products. "We know smoking meat is a passion for many. We wanted to create a signature tool that makes the overall experience of smoking delicious meats easier."

Reynolds Kitchens Butcher Paper is now available at select Walmart locations and in select grocery stores for an SRP of $9.99 per 75 sq. ft box and online at Amazon and Samsclub.com for an SRP of $24.99 per 225 sq. ft box. For more information and to find Reynolds Kitchens Butcher Paper near you, please visit ReynoldsBrands.com/ButcherPaper.

Reynolds Consumer Products (Nasdaq: REYN) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds and Hefty brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Reynolds Kitchens parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, and slow cooker liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsBrands.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-reynolds-kitchens-pink-butcher-paper-with-slide-cutter-takes-meat-smoking-to-the-next-level-301293886.html

SOURCE Reynolds Kitchens

